With just under two months to go until fans of One Piece can set sail with the Straw Hats, Netflix has an exciting announcement about five seasoned veterans joining the crew of the live-action series. The series core cast — Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar — appeared in a video for Anime Expo LA to reveal that the original Japanese voice actors for their characters will all be reprising their roles in the Japanese dub of the live-action series when it premieres this August.

The announcement video also featured footage of Godoy traveling to Tokyo to meet the original Monkey D. Luffy herself, legendary anime voice actor Mayumi Tanaka, who welcomed him to the family and presented him with a straw hat of his very own — much to the excitement of Godoy's cast mates.

Tanaka herself shares the very palpable excitement exhibited by the live-action cast, sharing in a statement to Netflix:

I’ve been voicing Luffy for more than 23 years now, and I think everyone has a little bit of Luffy in their heart. Iñaki, who performs Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and joyful that he really makes a perfect Luffy! I’m very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well. ONE PIECE is a story whose words and images can resonate with you in different ways depending on your situation or perspective at any given moment, allowing for new discoveries all the time. And of course, nothing would bring me greater joy than if people who’ve never experienced ONE PIECE can become part of the family beginning with this show

The footage of Godoy's trip to Tokyo was followed with the revelation that Tanaka would be joined in the voice-over booth by her original co-stars Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata as Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji respectively. Skylar also revealed that he and Godoy would be providing the voices for their own characters in the series' Spanish dub, which as Godoy put it begs the age-old question: dubs or subs?

Who Else is In One Piece?

The live-action adaptation features a massive supporting cast that will pop up throughout the Straw Hats' adventures, including Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross.

Excitement for the series continues to mount as we draw closer to the release date, with the core cast recently appearing at Netflix's massive TUDUM events, where they spoke with Collider's Erick Massoto, and where the streamer also unveiled a massive Going Merry installation.

One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31. Check out the full announcement video featuring Godoy and Tanaka: