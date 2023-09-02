The Big Picture Adapting One Piece is a huge challenge due to its fanbase, diverse story, and high expectations, but showrunner Steven Maeda successfully balances the surreal, silly, sincere, and emotional tone of the show.

Bringing new viewers into the One Piece universe was an additional challenge, and the series needed to be presented in a way that would draw them in. The show successfully caters to both new and hardcore fans.

One Piece Season 1 offers satisfying fan service without making it the focus, introduces unexpected characters, and provides a unique viewing experience with intricately built pirate ships and the charismatic protagonist Luffy.

To say that adapting One Piece is a challenge would be a total understatement. With a huge fanbase all over the world, a story that ranges from wacky to downright unhinged moments and a lot at stake expectation-wise, showrunner Steven Maeda had to find the correct balance in order to honor the franchise's legacy.

During an interview with Collider’s Arezou Amin, Maeda talked about all the different elements that the One Piece manga and anime series bring to the table and the challenge of conveying all of that universe in a space of about eight hours. The secret to that was, of course, finding the correct tone to present all of those things at once:

“I think, the thing that a lot of people are commenting on today, is the tone of the show because it’s unapologetically out there, surreal. It can be very silly, but at the same time, it's very sincere and genuine, and emotional. So a lot of it was kind of balancing that tone and trying to make sure that it felt like something people could grab onto. And then I would say the biggest problem, probably, was figuring out the balance between how much to stick to the source material, to the manga, and really do fan service for the hardcore fans who were so, so dedicated to the show and so protective."

Image via Netflix

One Piece: Finding the Middle Ground Between Old and New Fans

Maeda also talked about the extra challenge of bringing the universe of One Piece to people who never really considered watching it. The showrunner commented that the series needed to be presented in a way that new spectators would be "drawn in enough to be able to come into it and really get sucked in." The showrunner capped it off by stating that there was no cop-out and two targets had to be hit at once: "So, it was finding that balance because I think you can’t just have one in order to be a successful show, you must get both segments of that audience.”

Fans will certainly be satisfied with the amount of fan service that Season 1 of One Piece brings. They’ll also be glad to realize that it’s the good kind of fan service, the one that throws Easter eggs all around but doesn’t make them the star of the show. And when those elements do come front and center, it’s to serve a purpose to the story – including the introduction of characters we weren’t expecting to see this early.

For newcomers, it’s safe to say that One Piece offers a good dose of what audiences aren’t used to seeing on TV – starting with the intricately built pirate ships that populate the screen. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) also has an irresistible charisma that draws viewers in, and it’s a perfect reproduction of what we see in the anime and the manga. Now it’s up to Netflix to let us live the pirate dream and order more seasons so we can see even more of that world in future seasons.

You can stream all episodes of One Piece on Netflix.