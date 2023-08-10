The Big Picture Netflix is hosting special fan screenings and events in ten cities worldwide to give fans a taste of the upcoming live-action One Piece series before its premiere on August 31.

The event will start in Los Angeles on August 24 and span to cities like Paris, Jakarta, Tokyo, Milan, and more.

Guests at the Los Angeles event are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Straw Hat pirates and enjoy two hours of events before a screening of the pilot episode.

The greatest treasure in the seas might be the legendary One Piece, but later this month Netflix is offering fans of the world created by Eiichiro Oda a chance at the second-greatest treasure: a chance to get a taste of the upcoming live-action One Piece series leading up to the August 31 premiere at special fan screenings and events. For those worried about needing to acquire a ship to sail the seven seas in order to attend, don't worry: the streamer is hosting the event at ten cities around the globe.

The event will slowly span the globe in the lead-up to the premiere date, kicking off in Los Angeles on August 24, before moving to Paris on August 29. Jakarta, Tokyo, Milan and Metro Manila will all play host to the Straw Hats Unite! event on August 30, and Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and Bangkok will all get the chance to celebrate on August 31. Germany will also get the chance to celebrate on the 31st with a special virtual event. As of right now, details are light on the events apart from Los Angeles. There, guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Straw Hat pirates and partake in two hours of events prior to a screening of the pilot episode.

What Is One Piece About?

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young man who dreams of becoming the king of the pirates, and tracking down the legendary One Piece treasure hidden by Gold Roger (Michael Dorman). Along for the ride, and pursuing dreams and objectives of their own, are his loyal crew: Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Image via Netflix

The series also features an ensemble cast including Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross. The creators have also not forgotten the manga and anime legacy that preceded the live-action adaptation with original series creator Oda remaining heavily involved, and the original Japanese anime voice actors also tapped to reprise their roles in the new series.

One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31. Check out the trailer and the full list of screenings below: