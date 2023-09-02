The Big Picture Hot Toys has introduced a new collection of figures based on the live-action One Piece series on Netflix, adding to the excitement surrounding the show and its characters.

Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist, is the first character to be featured in the collection, with a highly poseable figure that includes interchangeable parts and accessories.

Roronoa Zoro is the second character to be featured, with a figure that includes interchangeable headsculpts and weapons. Both figures are available for pre-order now.

Hot Toys has decided to set sail with a new collection based on the live-action adaptation of One Piece produced by Netflix. The eagerly awaited first season of Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) story is already available for streaming, and the figures only adds to the excitement the television series already provides. Several characters from the story were taken into consideration for the collection, as the race to find the titular treasure marches on between dangerous pirates who want to rule above everyone else. The era of this new version of One Piece is only getting started.

The first character selected as a part of the new collection was Monkey D. Luffy, who, as the protagonist of the story, prepares to take charge of his destiny. Luffy had always wanted to be a pirate after growing up alone, and he will need to prove himself in front of the rest of the captains and crewmen of the sea before he can take control of the most desired treasure on the planet. The figure utilizes Hot Toys' innovative rolling eyeball system which allows collectors to adjust the character's gaze, and also comes with interchangeable hair and a straw hat accessory. The highly poseable body comes with a pair of interchangeable arms and an extended right leg allowing fans to recreate his special rubber-based attacks.

The second character to be featured as a part of the new products was Roronoa Zoro (played by Mackenyu in the live-action adaptation). The resourceful bounty hunter plans to become the greatest swordsman the planet has ever seen, but everyone's rush to get the One Piece will get in the middle of his way. The figure comes with two interchangeable headsculpts, one with a serious look and one with a sword in his mouth. Both sculpts utilize Hot Toys' rolling eyeball feature, allowing for more nuanced poses. His costume includes a white robe, black pants, and a belt with sword scabbards. He comes equipped with three swords, allowing fans to recreate a variety of his powerful attacks. Both figures will be available for delivery next year, but you can pre-order your own pair now from Sideshow.

The Going Merry Sets Sail

To end the summer on a high note, Netflix has dedicated plenty of time and effort to the release of the first season of One Piece. Eight episodes are available for streaming, with Luffy's journey taking the stage one step at a time. Since the character was introduced as a lonely orphan, it will be interesting to see him react to being a part of a found family. Nami (Emily Rudd) wants to create a map that can illustrate the entirety of the world, and to accomplish her goal, she'll need all the help she can get. Characters that have felt out of place before will finally find the people they belong with, in an adventure filled with explosions and fighting.

You can check out images from the new One Piece figures below, and pre-order the Monkey D. Luffy figure and Roronoa Zoro figure now: