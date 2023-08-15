The Big Picture Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece has fans excited with new images and teasers, staying faithful to the source material.

The series will follow the Straw Hat Pirates in search of the fabled treasure, One Piece, as they face danger and the Navy.

Fans can expect a fun and thrilling ride with an emotional core, as the series combines faithfulness to the source material with enough variations to keep them hooked.

Netflix’s live-action adaption of the long-running manga One Piece has fans excited. As we near the release of the upcoming series, the streamer is leaving no stone unturned to hype fans further with new images and teasers. The previously released trailer gave us a glimpse at the Straw Hat Pirates and their mystical world, proving it to be faithful to the source material engaging fans and casual onlookers alike.

Now the social media handle of the series has dished out the first look at young Straw Hats and they are adorable. While the images do not give away any plot points, they prepare the fans of the series to once again delve into the backstories of Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. Without giving away any spoilers, tears will be shed when the series finally addresses their stories.

What to Expect from One Piece?

The upcoming series will follow the Straw Hat Pirates in search of the fabled treasure, One Piece, that will make their captain Luffy, the King of the Pirates. The crew will expand as they explore the dangerous oceans, lands, and beyond in search of the treasure. As the Navy closes in on them, the crew armed with skills and unbreakable friendship get ready to fight for their dreams together.

Image via Netflix

By the looks of the teasers and images by far fans can expect the same fun, thrilling ride wrapped around an emotional core that takes the stories forward. As the series joins the long list of live-action adaptations of anime and manga series from the streamer – like 2017's Death Note film and the 2021 series Cowboy Bebop, fans can expect the live-action to be faithful to the source material while creating enough variations to keep them glued to their seats.

The series casts numerous talents including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp, and Morgan Davies as Koby. Further rounding off the cast are Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners, while Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements joins the original creator Eiichiro Oda as executive producers.

One Piece debuts on August 31 on Netflix. You can check out the new images down below: