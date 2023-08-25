The Big Picture Get ready for a new take on the beloved manga and anime series One Piece with the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation, premiering on August 31.

The original Japanese voice actors for the Straw Hat crew will be reprising their roles, exciting fans of the original anime.

Experience the series on a big screen and in different languages, as recommended by creator Eiichiro Oda himself.

It's nearly time for audiences old and new to experience a whole different take on Eiichiro Oda's long-running Manga One Piece, as the Netflix live-action adaptation gears up to set sail on the streamer this August 31. The new series, as with any beloved story, comes with its share of pressures: the Manga has been running since 1997, and the just-as-beloved anime series has been running since 1999, meaning there are countless fans around the world who grew up with Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, all of whom are eagerly waiting to see how this new adaptation fares. Eager fans in select cities around the world can also begin to experience the Straw Hats' adventures, as the Straw Hats Unite! fan events kicked off in Los Angeles on August 24.

As announced back in early July, much to the excitement of fans of the original Japanese-language version of the anime, the original voice actors who portrayed the Straw Hat crew — namely Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata — will all be returning to the roles of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji respectively. Now, with just under a week until the series officially sets sail, Netflix has released a new Japanese-language trailer for the show, giving audiences just a taste of what to expect if they opt to watch the Japanese dub.

The original announcement was also paired with the news that Iñaki Godoy (Luffy) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) will be getting in on the dubbing fun, voicing Luffy and Sanji respectively in the Spanish-language dub of the series. In a letter released earlier this week, Oda himself encouraged audiences to experience the series on as big a screen as possible and in as many languages as possible, and by the sounds of things it seems it might be worth it to also experience it in as many languages as possible too.

Image via Netflix

What Is One Piece About?

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy), a young man who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates, and sets sail for the Grand Line in order to find the legendary One Piece treasure. Along the way he teams up with master swordsman Zoro (Mackenyu), navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), sharpshooter Usopp (Jacob Romero) and chef Sanji (Skylar), each of whom have reasons of their own to set out and seek adventure on the high seas.

One Piece premieres on August 31. Check out the new Japanese-language trailer featuring the original Japanese voice cast below: