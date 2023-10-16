The year 2023 marked One Piece as one of the most widely acclaimed anime-to-live-action adaptations to have ever been made. Netflix’s live-action One Piece is already renewed for a season 2 — so if you haven’t already started developing your action figure collection, now is your chance to get started with an exclusive Luffy vinyl figure from Youtooz, now available to pre-order. While fans of the manga and anime are slated to have more than one favorite character, most live-action fans instantly fell in love with Luffy, brought to life by Iñaki Godoy.

The vinyl figure of the optimistic, high-spirited pirate comes in a dynamic pose — most easily attributed to Luffy’s proclamation of his quest to become "king of the pirates." The vinyl figure is 4.5 inches tall and sees Luffy with his fists clenched and arms triumphantly raised. His wide-open mouth suggests a joyful battle smile. The scar on his left cheek, messy black hair, and an iconic yellow straw hat with a red band — are all meticulously crafted.

The figure comes in a windowed box with one side of the exterior painting a scene of the Going Merry navigating blue waters. The inside of the box features a crashing blue wave against a pale yellow backdrop.

Image via Netflix

Along with the straw hat crew members, marine characters Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan), and Koby (Morgan Davies), and villains Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown and Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Captain Alvida — there have been teases of two new faces, the Marine Captain Smoker and Dr. Tony Tony Chopper. Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed interest in playing Dr. Kureha, Chopper's mentor, although her involvement isn't confirmed. Other potential characters for Season 2 could include pirate warlord Crocodile, his second-in-command Nico Robin, the rest of the Baroque Works crew, and their main target, Princess Vivi — although the castings have yet not been confirmed.

The sophomore season is expected to follow the Arabasta Saga, where under the leadership of Captain Monkey D. Luffy, the crew ventures into the Grand Line. Check out the Youtooz Monkey D. Luffy vinyl figure below, now available for pre-order.