The Big Picture One Piece's adaptation to live-action faced significant challenges due to the vast source material, but the team aimed to stay true to the manga while making necessary changes and additions for the TV series.

The approach taken by the show's creators includes consistent callbacks to early episodes and the inclusion of Easter eggs, catering to fans of the franchise.

If this adaptation succeeds, it could lead to another successful run for One Piece, which has already demonstrated popularity in manga, and anime.

If there’s one thing that anime and video games have in common is the fact that, for a long time, their adaptation was badly handled – with few exceptions. In both cases, though, Hollywood is starting to catch up and learning the best way to bring powerful IPs to live-action format. In the manga/anime case, One Piece might end up becoming a positive example of an adaptation done right. But the road to perfection is rocky, as series showrunner Steven Maeda told Collider's Arezou Amin in an interview.

One Piece’s case is peculiar because the series hails from a source material that is overflowing with characters and story arcs – the manga has over one hundred compiled volumes (or tankōbon) and the anime series is already way past its thousandth episode. So for this adaptation, Maeda said that the biggest challenge was selecting what to change, what to expand, and what keep the same:

“The challenges were huge. And certainly manga and anime to live-action adaptations do not have the greatest track record, and of course, we were very aware of that. But again, it was saying to ourselves, you know what? There’s no reason why manga should not be adaptable to live-action if it’s the right manga and if it’s presented with the right love and care for the source material, but then also not afraid to expand out and do some things differently if it helps the show, this TV series part of the show, without being inconsistent with anything in the underlying intellectual property. So that was the real challenge, is trying to figure out how best to adapt, and it’s tough.”

Did One Piece Find the Perfect Adaptation Formula?

As you watch the episodes from Season 1, it’s easy to realize that Maeda and his team went for a unique approach: Staying true to Luffy’s (Iñaki Godoy) origin story but also tweaking elements and arcs so that future seasons may have consistent callbacks to early episodes. They also threw Easter eggs in every corner so that there’s something for everyone who watches.

Should this approach work, we could be looking at yet another sucessful run for the franchise, which has proved its popularity in manga form, anime, and movie – the series inspired the creation of no less than 15 animated movies, the latest of which called One Piece Film: Red and which premiered last year. All of that came from the mind of living legend Eiichiro Oda, who also participated actively in the adaptation of the manga to live-action format.

