Netflix’s One Piece was one of the biggest hits of the last few years, with the 2023 anime adaptation garnering universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike, even earning an 85% score from the former and a 95% rating from the latter on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The second season of the show is currently filming, and Iron Studios is captializing on the hype by releasing a new figure of Monkey D. Luffy based on Iñaki Godoy’s appearance in the show. The figure shows Monkey D. Luffy stretching out to deliver a punch, and it is also one of the more cost-effective collectibles to be announced in recent months, retailing at $169.99 and expected to launch in the third quarter of 2025.

Iron Studios has worked with all manner of major franchises just in the last few months; the company recently teamed up with Marvel for a new Wolverine figure, but not from the major superhero tentpole Deadpool & Wolverine. Instead, Iron Studios dropped an X-Men ‘97 Wolverine figure with Gambit on his back, honoring one of the signature moments from the show that was first revealed in the trailer. Iron Studios also teamed up with Star Wars to deliver a new figure from A New Hope, showing Luke and Leia on the poster for the film that has been recreated and mimicked countless times in the nearly 50 years since its release. Iron Studios also dropped one of its coolest figures yet as part of the same haul that the One Piece figure was announced with; a new Batman figure showing Bruce Wayne’s identity with his cape hanging over his head.

Who Else Stars in Netflix’s ‘One Piece’?

In addition to Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece features a star-studded ensemble to bring its cast of unique characters to life in live-action. Emily Rudd, best known for her roles in Feat Street: Part Two - 1978 and The Romanoffs, plays Nami in the hit Netflix series, and Vincent Regan portrays Garp. Regan is best known for his work in major historical epics like 300, Troy, and Clash of the Titans. Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, and Armand Aucamp also star in One Piece as Koby, Helmeppo, and Bogard.

The One Piece Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch One Piece on Netflix.

