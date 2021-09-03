One Piece fans rejoice, as the live-action adaptation of one of the most popular manga and anime series ever is moving steadily along. Netflix Geeked shared two tweets regarding the production of the series, marking the latest official news since the announcement of the series back in January 2020. Perhaps, this is because the show was delayed for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, not much has been revealed other than a photo showing the cover of the completed script of episode one titled “Romance Dawn.” The second tweet featured the logo of the show and a caption: “no matter how hard or how impossible it is, never lose sight of your goal.” There are no details given about the cast, directors, or release date. The only information known is that Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are the writers for the first episode and will also serve as showrunners to the 10-episode first season. Maeda shared a photo back on March 15 revealing the series’ code name was “Project Roger.”

Since mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series debuted in 1997, it has been considered one of the most popular manga series in history. A well-received anime adaptation by Toei Animation followed soon after in 1999 and has accumulated 20 seasons, 14 films, a series of light novels, and multiple video games over the years – it’s safe to say that One Piece has covered nearly every media format out there. This humorous pirate adventure story follows Luffy who, inspired by his childhood idol “Red Haired” Shanks, forms his own crew called the Straw Hat Pirates and sets off on a quest to find the One Piece treasure to become King of the Pirates.

Even though there hasn’t been a lot of news to report on about the live-action adaptation, each piece of new information always shows that Netflix is diligently working to bring their interpretation of the story to life. Hopefully, a release date is in the near future. Check out Netflix's updates about the One Piece live-action series below.

