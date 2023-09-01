The Big Picture One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda explains the importance of creating new scenes that stay true to the characters and feel like they belong in the manga or anime.

The live-action series contains significant changes that are related to the One Piece universe and future events, creating a consistent story across different formats.

The approach taken in Season 1 lays the groundwork for future episodes and surprises fans with references, making the viewing experience enjoyable for both long-time fans and newcomers.

Whenever a franchise gets adapted to a different format, the first fact that fans need to come to terms with is that not everything will find their way to the screen. However, new versions always provide room for fans to see their favorite characters in new scenarios and situations. In an interview with Collider's Arezou Amin, One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda broke down his process of creating scenes and moments that don’t exist in the manga series.

During the interview, Maeda said that what he felt was important as he was coming up with new scenes was that any moment created had to stay true to the characters involved. It also needed to feel like it could belong in the manga or anime and, of course, move the story along because time is extremely precious on TV. Maeda detailed his approach to writing those scenes:

“The thing about the Manga is it’s presented to us in panels and follows pretty much the A-story primarily, and one of the things that I really wanted to do was to make sure that we understood the Straw Hats as really dimensional as people. So, what was happening in between those Manga panels? And then what were some other scenes that could advance the story and feel tonally and character-wise and emotionally like they were a part of the series and the underlying material, even if they weren’t actually there in the underlying material? So it was a real magician’s act trying to come up with storylines and those scenes that felt like they belonged, even if they weren’t actually in the original Manga. As long as it feels consistent, that was the important thing.”

'One Piece' Changes and New Scenes Will Pay Off in the Long Run

As fans of One Piece have already noticed, the live-action series contains significant changes that draw attention to themselves but, at the same time, are related to the One Piece universe itself and future events. Maeda also mentioned that Season 1 was constructed in a way that both laid the ground for future episodes and contained references that would surprise and excite fans.

The excellent thing about this approach is that when fans look back on earlier episodes – and even when comparing the live-action show with the anime and manga – it will feel like a consistent story being told, not only from Luffy’s (Iñaki Godoy) perspective but when we factor in the other characters’ arcs as well.

