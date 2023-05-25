Just three weeks after Monkey D. Luffy celebrated his birthday in style, with a special message from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, fans excited for the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation of the long-running Manga are getting another small taste of the world of adventure and piracy coming soon to their screens. Twitter user One Piece Spoilers shared a new poster for the series on their account, released to Japanese audiences that gives fans a closer look at one of the series iconic setpieces.

While Netflix previously released a special featurette with series star Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy, and showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens that took viewers inside the construction of some of the series' iconic sets, we still haven't had a close look at the Straw Hat Pirates beloved ship, the Going Merry. The new poster puts the ship front and center, with Luffy's distinctive pirate flag catching a full breeze in the background, with the live-action rendition of the same icon down in the corner.

The series has been in the works for some time, but the wait is almost over, and it is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime this year. In his message to fans, Oda was adamant that he play a key role in bringing the series to life, in a way that will satisfy longtime fans of both the anime and the manga.

Who Will Play the Straw Hat Pirates?

In addition to Godoy leading the charge, the series will also star Mackenyu as second-in-command Zoro, Emily Rudd as ship's navigator Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp the sniper and Taz Skylar as Sanji, a chef who delivers a mean roundhouse kick. The series also stars Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross.

One Piece sets sail on Netflix later this year. In the meantime, check out the behind-the-scenes look at the series, which gets up close and personal with many iconic locations from the series..