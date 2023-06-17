We already knew that the live-action series of One Piece was premiering this year, but during this weekend’s fan event TUDUM in Brazil, Netflix decided to finally reveal the exact date which we can expect to see Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew on our screens. And grab hold of your straw hat because it’s sooner rather than later: The brand-new One Piece series premieres on August 31!

The information was revealed by members of the cast who were present at TUDUM: Godoy, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Mackenyu and Taz Skylar were all there to celebrate the upcoming release and talk about the adaptation. This is also the first time we've see the cast of One Piece together and talking about the project, which Netflix has kept under wraps even though it's based on previously published material. Maybe they're saving something for fans? We'll know soon.

One Piece is big in every sense: The story centers around different groups of pirates who are searching for a legendary treasure, which means we’ll get to see massive ships, fisherman’s villages and amazing special effects — some crew members have superpowers. And Netflix apparently spared no expense, with overwhelming set pieces getting constructed on Cape Town, where the eight episodes from Season 1 were filmed. All of that will be captained by Godoy’s Luffy, a relentless optimistic who decides to seek out the legendary One Piece treasure, making him king of the pirates.

The Live-Action Series Is Just Another Step In The Impressive One Piece History

Even if you’re not a fan of anime and manga, chances are you have heard about One Piece at least once. The Japanese manga series has sold over 500 million copies worldwide, and both the manga and the anime series are in the group of longest-running stories ever. The One Piece anime has aired over a thousand episodes, and has over one hundred tankōbon volumes – that’s when separate manga chapters are woven together to form a single, hefty volume.

All of this was created by Eiichiro Oda back in 1996, a time when some of the most famous anime and manga of all time came to life. The One Piece story has been spread across 20 Seasons. It has also spawned a slate of video games and animated movies, including One Piece Film: Red, which was released in 2022.

Netflix premieres the eight episodes from Season 1 of the One Piece live-action series on August 31. You can check out the first-look clip with the massive sets revealed below: