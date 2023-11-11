The Big Picture The recently released blooper reel for Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece showcases the hilarious moments behind the scenes with the cast.

Season 1 of the highly-anticipated adaptation was a major success, earning critical acclaim and dominating the Netflix charts.

While details about One Piece Season 2 are still scarce, hints suggest the introduction of new antagonists and the recruitment of the ship's doctor, Tony-Tony Chopper.

The One Piece might be the biggest treasure in the Grand Line, but I think we can all agree that the true treasure is the laughter we had along the way. While a handful of jokes might not make anyone King of the Pirates, a new One Piece blooper reel released by Netflix as part of their Geeked Week event will certainly help tide us over while we wait for any news on Season 2, which was announced back in September.

The blooper reel features the Straw Hat crew — Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) cracking up on set while filming now-iconic moments of the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's Manga. Joining them are the sprawling ensemble cast that round out the world of pirates, Marines, and villains that make up the world of One Piece.

Season 1 of the highly-anticipated adaptation set sail on August 31, and proved to be a massive success with fans and critics alike. It earned an 85% Certified Fresh rating from critics, and an astounding 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also topped the Netflix Top 10 charts for weeks, and scored a Season 2 renewal within two weeks of release.

What Is 'One Piece' Season 2 About?

Image via Netflix

Though it's still too early for updates on One Piece Season 2 — particularly with the still-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike — fans have the benefit of hundreds of Manga volumes, thousands of anime episodes, a few unanswered questions and some cleverly-placed Easter eggs to already begin speculating about the direction Season 2 will take.

An early reference to the Baroque Works organization in the first episode, as well as a shadowy post-credit shot seems to point to the antagonists for the new season, following the Manga arcs. With Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) and Alvida (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) hot on the Straw Hats' tail, and Koby (Morgan Davies) and Helmeppo (Aidan Scott) stepping up their training under Vice-Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan), things are going to be far from boring. In addition, Oda's Season 2 announcement video featured him drawing a sketch suggesting the new season will see the Straw Hats meeting and recruiting their adorable ship's doctor Tony-Tony Chopper.

There is currently no release date for One Piece Season 2. Check out the blooper reel below:

One Piece (Live-Action)

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, McKinley Belcher III, Jacob Gibson, Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Genres Action, Adventure, Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix