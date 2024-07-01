The Big Picture Netflix's One Piece Season 2 begins production with a video of the Straw Hats reuniting in South Africa.

Season 2 follows the success of Season 1, which reached the top of Netflix charts.

One Piece Season 2 introduces new challenges for the Straw Hats, including facing off against Baroque Works and featuring notable cast additions.

The time has come, fellow Straw Hat Pirate enthusiasts. After taking streaming by storm last summer with a stellar first season, Netflix's live-action One Piece series has officially begun production on Season 2! To celebrate the start of production, the streamer released a sweet video of the Straw Hats — Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) — reuniting on the deck of the Going Merry on location in South Africa.

It's little surprise the series received a second season order less than a month after premiering. After its debut last August, the series skyrocketed to the top of the Netflix charts, continuing to chart with viewers for weeks, and holding an impressive record for early viewing until it was surpassed by fellow live-action adaptation Avatar: The Last Airbender this past spring. The franchise has proven to be such a success for Netflix that the streamer also recently announced an all-new anime series would be making its way to the platform — not to be confused with the existing anime series, which has been running since 1999.

Who Is in 'One Piece' Season 2

In addition to the five Straw Hats, One Piece Season 2 will also see the return of Illia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward and Michael Dorman as Alvida, Buggy the Clown, and Gold Roger respectively. It's unclear so far whether or not more familiar faces will return from Season 1, but out on the Grand Line, anything is possible!

Season 2 will also bring with it new challenges for the Straw Hats, as they prepare to face off against the organization known as Baroque Works, which was briefly teased in Season 1, and will step into the limelight when the series returns. Casting is already underway for the new season, and includes both Baroque Works agents and otherwise. Notable among them is horror icon David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, and he will be joined by Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

One Piece Season 2 is in production now. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

