Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for One Piece Season 1 and anime/manga spoilers.

The Big Picture Season 1 of Netflix's One Piece introduces the Straw Hat Pirates' journey and Season 2 will likely bring them to the Grand Line, where they will face new foes and treacherous challenges.

Each island in the Grand Line is crazier and more dangerous than the last, with Whiskey Peak and Little Garden showcasing the extremes of the One Piece world.

The Alabasta Arc, a pivotal arc in the manga and anime, holds the potential for a future season as the Straw Hats confront the political tensions and sinister plans of Baroque Works in Vivi's home kingdom.

Season 1 of Netflix's One Piece has been an exciting, swashbuckling adventure on the open seas that has captured the hearts of fans, new and old. While there has not been confirmation from the streaming service about a second season, there are over 1,000 chapters of Eiichiro Oda's hit manga as source material. The series has already foreshadowed the impending challenges that await Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates, as they set sail for the next stretch of adventures in order to achieve their dream. Will Luffy finally be able to reach the Grand Line to get one step closer to finding the One Piece and becoming King of the Pirates?

The Straw Hats Will Enter the Grand Line in 'One Piece'

Image via Toei Company

The second season is perfectly set up to begin with the Loguetown Arc. After Nami (Emily Rudd) officially rejoins the crew and is freed from the Arlong Pirates, the Straw Hats embark for the final island in the East Blue. There, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew will see the famed location of Gold Roger's execution, the place where the Golden Age of Piracy was incited in the world. There they will meet old and new foes alike, all eager to put a stop to Luffy's dream. The finale of Season 1 showed a wealth of looming threats, as Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) appears to meet with Alvida (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino), the first pirate Luffy ever defeated. And with the highest bounty in the East Blue, Luffy is officially on the radar of every marine. In particular, the shadowy figure of Marine Captain Smoker is teased, with his eyes set on capturing our lovable Straw Hat Pirate. This driven Marine Captain will be a relentless new rival to Straw Hat, with his own Devil Fruit powers that allow his body to turn into smoke, making him practically intangible.

After Loguetown, the Straw Hats finally enter the treacherous Grand Line, the dangerous and mysterious stretch of ocean rife with dangerous pirates and fabled to be the location of the legendary One Piece. The Reverse Mountain Arc will feature significant nautical challenges for the crew, as they must find a way to sail up the side of a mountain and escape from the inside of a giant whale. Immediately, the Grand Line is depicted to be otherworldly and fantastic, showing the Straw Hats why this stretch of ocean is also referred to as the pirates' graveyard.

RELATED: Here Are 'One Piece's Biggest Easter Eggs

Each Island Is Crazier Than the Last on the Grand Line

Image via Netflix

While the islands in the East Blue were relatively normal, each island in the Grand Line will be crazier and more dangerous than the last. The next two arcs in the Grand Line. Whiskey Peak and Little Garden, not only show the extremes of the One Piece world but also begin introducing the overarching antagonists of the next saga: Baroque Works. This mysterious organization was first seen trying to recruit Zoro (Mackenyu) at the beginning of Season 1, but their sinister intentions are initially shrouded in mystery as the Straw Hats enter their territory in the Grand Line. Whiskey Peak will see Zoro in the spotlight as he helps the crew fend off dozens of Baroque Works members. However, one of the agents of the organization is revealed to be a spy trying to gain information on the leadership of Baroque Works. Nefertari Vivi is introduced as the princess of Alabasta, an island kingdom further into the Grand Line that is currently suffering from internal political and revolutionary turmoil. She learned that Baroque Works is responsible for inciting the tensions in her homeland and has been attempting to glean information to help stop them.

Vivi joins up with the crew after being exposed to the other agents and sails with them to Little Garden. Before arriving at the island, they are met by the cryptic Miss All Sunday, the vice-president of Baroque Works whose sudden appearance foreshadows her future relevance to the crew. Once they arrive at Little Garden, the Straw Hats continue to deal with Baroque Works agents, while simultaneously managing some (literally) bigger problems on the island. Little Garden introduces the crew to a pair of giants, who have been locked in combat for a century. They must find a way to placate the dueling warriors while also fending off an attack by the persistent organization on their backs.

The Drum Island Arc Introduces More New Friend and Foes Alike

Image via Toei Animation

The Drum Island Arc is the following arc and introduces the next member of the Straw Hat crew. After Nami falls ill, the crew sail to Drum Island, a place famous for their doctors. While there, they discover that the island's doctors have been monopolized by their former despotic King Wapol. However, they are able to get help from two unlikely friends. Tony Tony Chopper is a blue-nosed reindeer that had eaten the Human-Human Fruit, a Devil Fruit that allows him to turn into a human. The young reindeer was trained to become a doctor by Kureha, an eccentric and elderly doctor often referred to as a "witch" by locals. While on the island, the crew is introduced to Zoan-type Devil Fruits, which allow their users to transform into different, powerful animals. The crew is able to fend off King Wapol's attempts at reclaiming the throne and instituting tyrannical rule over the island once more.

Will the Crew Make It to Alabasta?

Image via Toei Animation

The looming question about Season 2 of Netflix's adaptation is whether they will make it to the expansive Alabasta Arc. In the manga and anime, everything from Reverse Mountain to Drum Island fall under the umbrella of the Alabasta Arc, where Baroque Works is built up as the next overarching threat that the Straw Hats must defeat. Vivi joins the crew and her strong ties to the kingdom inevitably bring the Straw Hats to the island that's desperately in need of help. However, the Alabasta Arc is also the longest in the series up to this point. There were only 8 episodes in the first season of the live-action adaptation, which already tackled an impressively large-scale story and was one of the most expensive television shows ever made.

Regardless of whether it makes it into Season 2 or 3, the Alabasta Arc is one of the most important in the entire manga and anime series. Vivi brings the pirates back to her home kingdom, which is boiling in political tension as a drought has brought starvation and hunger to the population. While King Neferatri Cobra tries to placate his people and find a way to restore the rain, one of the Warlords of the Sea has become a hero and figurehead for much of the population. Sir Crocodile, the cunning and intelligent pirate captain, is heralded as a hero by many people in the kingdom. At his side is the returning Miss All Sunday, Nico Robin, who proves to be a formidable foe, although her allegiance to Crocodile seems questionable, even to the crew. However, as the Straw Hats are quick to learn, there are underlying sinister plans and connections between Crocodile, Baroque Works, and the drought that has plagued the kingdom for years.

One Piece Season 1 is available to watch now on Netflix.