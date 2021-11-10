It's been four years since the live-action adaptation of the legendary Shonen Jump manga and anime One Piece was announced and we now know who will play the leading roles as the infamous Straw Hat Pirates in the Netflix series. Following a long process that involved series creator Eiichiro Oda, Iñaki Godoy (Go, Youth!, Who Killed Sara?), Mackenyu (Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising), Emily Rudd (Fear Street, Hunters), Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf, All Rise), and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point, Villain) are set to star.

Godoy will take on the role of the main character and wannabe pirate king Monkey D. Luffy as he searches for the legendary "One Piece" treasure. Along the way, he gathers a formidable crew of allies including the swordsman Zorro (Mackenyu), sniper Usopp (Romero Gibson), navigator Nami (Rudd), and chef Sanji (Skylar) to join him in his journey across the seas. Netflix ordered ten episodes of the series back in January.

As an introduction to the newest Straw Hat Pirates, Netflix also released a short video on Twitter of the five cast members excitedly announcing their roles and showing off some stylish t-shirts featuring the five main characters as drawn by Oda. Godoy and Romero Gibson in particular bring a very charming level of energy that feels very appropriate for their roles. Along with the announcement, Oda posted a message for fans of the show about the arduous process that went into selecting the perfect Straw Hat Pirates.

Steven Maeda will act as showrunner, executive producer, and co-writer alongside Matt Owens. As the original creator of One Piece, Oda will also serve as an executive producer and is joined by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios. Netflix is producing the series in partnership with Tomorrow and will take care of the physical production process. Maeda and Owens had high praise for the cast, saying in a statement:

We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast. Finding the right people to pull off the looks, emotions, and actions of the iconic Straw Hats was a long and challenging (and fun!) process. Much like the search for the One Piece itself. But we have finally found the perfect fits! They have already begun working very hard to bring these characters to life. You will come to know and love them just as much as their manga counterparts. All of us can’t wait to show you what we’ve come up with! Onward to adventure!

There is no release date yet for Netflix's One Piece. Check out the introduction video of the cast and Oda's video below.

'One Piece: Stampede' Review: This Ain't a Treasure Hunt, It's a Treasure FIGHT The standalone film celebrates the 20th anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's world-famous anime series and it's tailor-made for the fans.

