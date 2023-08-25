The Big Picture Creator Eiichiro Oda is excited for audiences to experience the live-action One Piece series, which he says has been made with love and care.

Oda encourages viewers to watch the series on a big screen to capture its cinematic scope.

The original Japanese voice cast will reprise their roles in the Japanese-language dub of the live-action series, adding to the excitement for fans of the anime.

There's less than a week to go before audiences can set sail with Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation. The anticipation for a new take on a beloved manga and anime series is only growing, and no one shares that hype more than creator of One Piece himself, Eiichiro Oda. In a new letter shared just as the Straw Hats Unite! fan event kicks off, Oda professes his excitement for audiences to experience this newest take on the adventures of Luffy and his friends.

"Believe it or not, that world actually exists...It's ready!!", the letter begins, as Oda goes on to express his excitement for the world to finally watch the live-action series that has had so much love and care poured into it, with Oda himself being closely involved throughout the process. While Oda acknowledges that the nature of Netflix's streaming platform means audiences can watch on any device, he encourages them to use as big a screen as possible, to really capture the cinematic scope of the series.

What Is One Piece About?

Based on Oda's long-running Manga of the same name — which eventually gave rise to the also still-running anime series — One Piece will follow the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) as he sets out to become King of the Pirates and find the legendary One Piece treasure. Also along for the ride are his loyal crew of Straw Hat pirates — Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero) and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Image via Netflix

Rounding out the cast of the cinematic live-action adaptation are Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross.

In an exciting bit of news for fans of the original anime, it was announced earlier that the original Japanese voice cast will also be reprising their roles in the Japanese-language dub of the live-action series, announced in a sweet video which showed Godoy meeting original Luffy actor Mayumi Tanaka.

One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31. Check out Oda's full letter below: