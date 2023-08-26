The Big Picture Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, played a substantial role in the live-action adaptation, ensuring that the series gives due respect to the fans who have followed the franchise for 23 years.

The production team understood the importance of making the adaptation big and exciting, with larger-than-life set pieces and location filming, in order to satisfy the fans' investment in the characters and story.

The involvement of Eiichiro Oda in the decision-making process seems to have paid off, as the trailers and images released so far showcase the impressive quality of the adaptation, including the iconic ship, the Going Merry.

Since manga to live-action adaptations don’t have the best track record, it’s only natural that fans curb their enthusiasm when a new one is announced. For One Piece, this was especially true because manga and anime fans have been following the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy for over 20 years, and Netflix could get it wrong. However, franchise creator Eiichiro Oda was an integral part of the series, and series director Emma Sullivan revealed to Collider's Arezou Amin how much the mangaka influenced in the adaptation.

During the interview, Sullivan mentioned at what capacity Eiichiro Oda was involved in the making of each of the eight episodes, and turns out it was a substantial one. The director also explained that it wasn’t lost on Netflix or on any of them how big One Piece is, and they realized that the only way to go about it was being big as well, with larger-than-life set pieces and filming on location whenever possible:

“It’s big because you really want to make the fans happy because it means so much to them. They’re so invested in these characters. Particularly with 'One Piece,' you know, 23 years this has accompanied them through their lives, so it’s really important that you give it the due respect. Obviously, the lucky thing for us is that we had [Eiichiro] Oda-san on site. We always have him to check with, and if he’s not happy, we’ll do it again.”

One Piece's Potential Has Already Been Tested and Approved

Of, course, we’ll still have to wait until One Piece finally premieres so we can say this was a fruitful partnership. But having the series creator looking over every decision certainly seems like the way to go. It also would explain why the Going Merry – the ship that houses Luffy’s crew – looks as good as it does in the trailers and images that have already been revealed.

With an extremely long life in the manga and anime world, One Piece comes to live-action with the mission of reproducing the franchise’s success. Of course, we probably won’t get 1,000 episodes like the anime series did, but fans would certainly love it if they could fall in love with a long-running story of Luffy (Iñaki Goody) all over again. The cast also features Mackenyu (Knights of the Zodiac) as Zoro, Emily Rudd (Hunters) as Nami, Jacob Romero (Greenleaf) as Usopp and Taz Skylar (The Lazarus Project) as Sanji.

Netflix premieres the eight episodes from Season 1 of One Piece on August 31. You can watch the latest trailer below: