In a new interview, Monkey D. Luffy's actor, Iñaki Godoy, reveals his love for video games, specifically Super Mario Bros. and Legend of Zelda.

The Straw Hat Crew includes characters such as Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, who will be joined by a talented cast in the Netflix series. The original Japanese voice cast will also reprise their roles for the Japanese dub.

The release of Netflix's highly-anticipated One Piece adaptation is only a few weeks away. Through little snippets over the last couple of months, fan excitement has been steadily growing as we prepare to set sail with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his merry band of Straw Hat Pirates once the series hits the streamer on August 31.

Given that One Piece is already an immensely popular manga and anime, there are already plenty of fans around the world geeking out over the adventures of Luffy and his crew as we speak. Back in June, the cast also revealed to Collider's Erick Massoto what their go-to anime series' are. But what else does their intrepid captain geek out about? In a new interview with Netflix Geeked, conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Godoy revealed his one particular weakness: video games.

Godoy shares that video games, specifically Super Mario Bros. and Legend of Zelda are the first things he really remembers geeking out about. He also mused that an early love of video games, which requires the player to put themselves in the shoes of the character, set him up for his future as an actor. When asked what game system he would really like to own, Godoy opted for a GameCube, which would allow him to play games like Luigi's Mansion, Super Mario Sunshine and the original The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Who Is In the Straw Hat Crew?

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy as he sets out to become the King of the Pirates, embarking on a quest for the legendary One Piece treasure. By his side are Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), a deadly swordsman, Nami (Emily Rudd), a fierce navigator, Usopp (Jacob Romero), a skilled sharpshooter, and Sanji (Taz Skylar), a chef with a deadly kick.

Also joining them in the series are Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross.

The series will also be paying homage to its anime roots, as the cast announced at Anime Expo LA that the original Japanese voice cast will be returning to the roles of the Straw Hat Pirates for the Japanese dub.

One Piece begins streaming on Netflix on August 31. Check out the full featurette with Godoy below: