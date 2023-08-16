The Big Picture Emily Rudd, the actress playing Nami in Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece, is a big anime fan, with Sailor Moon being a standout for her.

She is currently re-reading One Piece and watching Demon Slayer, showing her ongoing love for anime.

Rudd shares a geeky regret of getting rid of her old Pokémon cards and Gameboy Color, along with the original Pokémon games.

With Netflix's highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of One Piece setting sail very shortly, the streamer is helping audiences get to know the Straw Hat crew just a little better before the series premieres on August 31. Nami, one of the founding members of the Straw Hat crew, has a passion for maps and navigation, but what about the actor that plays her? In an interview with Netflix Geeked conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Emily Rudd shares the thing that makes her geek out. Appropriately enough, that thing is anime.

As Rudd puts it, Dragon Ball Z, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon and Spirited Away were all part of making her who she is today. But when singling out the one anime that stood out among the rest, that distinction went to Sailor Moon, an important step in the anime journey of so many who grew up in the US and Canada. As for her current obsessions, Rudd shares that she is re-reading One Piece, and watching the wildly-popular Demon Slayer while remaining on the lookout for even more anime.

Like her co-star Iñaki Godoy, Rudd's biggest geeky regret comes in the form of video games. The actor shared with Geeked that she regretted getting rid of her old Pokémon cards, and especially her Gameboy Color, along with all the original Pokémon games.

Image via Netflix

All Aboard the Going Merry

In addition to Rudd, One Piece stars Godoy as the captain of the Straw Hat crew, Monkey D. Luffy, a young man with aspirations of becoming the king of the pirates. Joining them on their adventure are talented swordsman Zoro (Mackenyu), sharpshooter Usopp (Jacob Romero) and resident chef Sanji (Taz Skylar). The Japanese dub of the series will also feature the return of the anime's original voice cast.

The series will also star an ensemble of supporting characters, played by Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross.

One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31. Check out the full video with Rudd below: