The Big Picture Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece is generating excitement among fans, and now the first single from the upcoming soundtrack, "Wealth Fame Power," is available for streaming.

The song is a rousing, epic track, perfectly capturing the adventurous vibe of the series and drawing parallels between the characters Gold Roger and Monkey D. Luffy.

The track cleverly incorporates elements of Roger's theme and Luffy's theme, using musical motifs to mirror the characters' journeys and set the tone for the series.

With each day bringing us more images and insights from the cast of Netflix's upcoming live-action One Piece adaptation, the excitement for the new take on Eiichiro Oda's long-running Manga and anime series is only growing as fans prepare to set sail with the Straw Hat Crew. But every swashbuckling adventure needs an equally swashbuckling soundtrack. With that in mind Collider is excited to exclusively present the first single off the upcoming soundtrack album, called "Wealth Fame Power," which is available for streaming beginning August 18.

With "Wealth Fame Power," the series' music producers, composers and songwriters Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli — the songwriters behind The Witcher's perennial earworm "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" — have crafted a rousing, epic track, perfectly in line with the adventuring vibe that early looks at the series have been giving off. Beyond simply having a swashbuckling sound, the two are quick to draw a parallel between legendary pirate Gold Roger (Michael Dorman) and the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy).

As Belousova and Ostinelli put it:

There’re many shared similarities between Gol D Roger and the Straw Hat’s captain, Monkey D Luffy, their personalities and character traits absolutely match up, so are their music themes. Monkey D Luffy’s theme is the main theme of our show. Gol D Roger’s theme is Luffy’s theme reversed.

Image via Fitz Carlile

This idea of hiding little musical references within a track, to hint at a character arc, or even simply to function as an Easter egg or story device is not a new one. Belousova and Ostinelli both use the track to set the tone and later to advance the story, adding:

"'Wealth Fame Power' opens up with Roger’s theme. It's powerful, just like Roger himself, driving, and dynamic. It’s a dark, mighty anthem featuring the iconic “musical Jolly Roger” - hurdy-gurdy. As soon as the swords are drawn and the crowd rushes out in search of One Piece, we reverse Roger’s theme and introduce Luffy’s theme, the main theme of our show. Roger’s theme is all about the descending motion since this is the end of the journey for Roger. Luffy’s theme, however, is all about the ascending motion since it’s the beginning of his exciting adventure toward becoming the King of the Pirates.”

What Is One Piece About?

One Piece will follow the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy), who aspires to become King of the Pirates, heading out in search of Gold Roger's legendary treasure - also called the One Piece. Along for the ride are Zoro (Mackenyu), a swordsman, Nami (Emily Rudd), a navigator, Usopp (Jacob Romero), a sharpshooter, and Sanji (Taz Skylar), a chef with a mean kick.

"Wealth Fame Power" releases on August 18, and One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31. Check out the full track below: