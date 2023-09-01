The Big Picture The team behind the Netflix adaptation of One Piece spared no expense in finding the perfect fit for the crew members of the Going Merry, with the cast earning the stamp of approval from mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

Showrunner Steven Maeda emphasized the importance of finding actors who not only fit their roles but also had great chemistry, as the Straw Hats are a merry crew bound together as a found family.

Oda was involved in the casting process and provided notes about each character, with the team deviating slightly from his vision to find actors who embodied the characters and had great chemistry. The result was a strong and natural cast that Oda himself couldn't imagine better.

Finding actors to bring the characters of a beloved animated or illustrated property to life in live-action is no small feat. Those actors have to not only be believable in terms of appearance but also in terms of their personality and performance relative to the character. For the beloved series One Piece, which consists of enough anime episodes and manga chapters to fill a pirate ship without counting all the movies, video games, and other media, that's especially true as fans have spent so long getting to know the Straw Hat Pirates and their captain Monkey D. Luffy. Knowing the importance of getting the cast right, the team behind the Netflix adaptation spared no expense in finding the perfect fit for the crew members of the Going Merry.

In an interview with Collider's Arezou Amin, showrunner Steven Maeda gave some insight into the process behind finding the Straw Hats. The crew they ended up with, including Iñaki Godoy as the endlessly optimistic captain Luffy, Mackenyu as the three-sword style master Zoro, Emily Rudd as the fierce navigator Nami, Jacob Romero as the cheerful sharpshooter Usopp, and Taz Skylar as the skilled chef with a deadly kick Sanji, has been a point of praise for the series, even earning the stamp of approval from One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda himself. Bringing them aboard required an extensive search, however. Finding actors that fit their roles was one thing, but the Straw Hats are a merry crew bound together as a found family, so the chemistry between the stars was a must.

"Definitely looking for chemistry between them, actors who really embodied the parts, and I think we found them in a major way, which I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate," Maeda said of the casting process. "To do so, we had a wonderful duo of casting directors, Libby [Goldstein] and Junie [Lowry], who scoured the earth, truly, to find these characters." The five-time Emmy winner Goldstein and eight-time Emmy winner Lowry are two of the best casting directors in the game whose fingerprints are all over Yellowjackets, True Blood, and Six Feet Under, among many others. This was a monumental undertaking for them, though, considering the pressure of massive, varying expectations and the anime/manga adaptation curse looming overhead.

Eiichiro Oda Gave the One Piece Team Guidance on Finding the Straw Hats

Oda was also involved in the casting process to some degree. He had notes for the team regarding each character, though Maeda admits they weren't afraid to deviate a bit if it meant reeling in someone who was perfect for their role. "We looked everywhere for them and also had some of Oda-san’s blessing, as far as what these characters would look like if they were from our world. He had written notes about Zoro being Japanese and about Luffy being Brazilian, which we got close - Luffy is a Mexican actor, Iñaki Godoy. But we really tried to find actors who embodied these characters, were very natural, and then had great chemistry." In Godoy's case, that turned out for the best. Not only did he make a strong first impression, but Oda couldn't imagine a better live-action Luffy after seeing him on-screen.

It takes a crew to keep the good ship One Piece afloat, however, and everyone did their part to make this series something special. In terms of the cast, Director Marc Jobst focused on creating a comfortable environment to bring out the best in his Straw Hats while cinematographer Nicole Whitaker worked to adapt some of the wackier characters like Buggy the Clown to the screen. So many hands came together to give Oda's masterwork to life in a way that honors his original work while making it digestible for newcomers to the series.

All episodes of Netflix's One Piece adaptation are now streaming.