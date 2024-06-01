The Big Picture Netflix's One Piece live-action series was the most viewed show in the second half of 2023, gaining over 18.5 million views in its first week.

The show accumulated nearly 72 million views in total, doubling the number of viewers compared to the anime film and series.

One Piece's success is attributed to creator Eiichiro Oda's heavy involvement and respect for the source material.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece has broken another milestone, according to the streaming giant's latest Engagement Report. It was revealed that the pirate action-adventure series was the most viewed show during the second half of 2023, stating that it drove significant viewership numbers between July to December 2023. This comes as no surprise as the show was on Netflix's Top 10 charts for 8 weeks in a row, gaining over 18.5 million views and over 140 million hours watched in its first week.

Netflix's recent "What We Watched" report revealed One Piece drove significant viewership numbers during the second half of last year, along with Squid Game: The Challenge. The live-action adaptation accumulated nearly 72 million views, which was double the number of people who watched the anime film and series. A detailed report also stated that over 541 million hours were watched in total. In comparison, it doubled the amount of hours that Dear Child: Limited Series gained during that same period.

The One Piece live-action series stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar, and it has been highly praised since it was released. The show received a certified fresh critics score of 85 percent and an average audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It also won an award during the 2024 Writers Guild of America Awards for the "Television: Children's Episodic" and "Long Form and Specials" categories. What made One Piece successful compared to other Netflix adaptations, like Cowboy Bebop and Death Note is not only the franchise's creator, Eiichiro Oda's heavy involvement, but also how the show respected the source material.

What Do We Know About 'One Piece' Season 2?

Just weeks after season one was released, it was confirmed that One Piece would receive a second season. While the plot is still under wraps, it was revealed by show editor, Eric Litman, that there will be introductions to new Devil Fruit Powers, and that there was a casting call for someone to play Miss Goldenweek. It was also announced Joe Tracz will replace Steven Maeda as the co-showrunner for Season 2. Tracz has worked on a variety of shows in the past, such as Dash & Lily, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

One Piece Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Meanwhile, the release date for Season 2 has yet to be announced. Stay tuned for new updates.

One Piece (Live-Action)

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

