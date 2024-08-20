The Big Picture Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece was a hit, breaking records and renewing for a second season.

Fans can expect new characters like Tony Tony Chopper as the crew heads into the Grand Line.

Weekly Shōnen Jump teases reveal of live-action Chopper, promising unique CGI portrayal in 2024.

Netflix's One Piece was one of the most impressive series to premiere last year as the live-action adaptation of Oda Eiichirō's popular manga became a streaming hit, breaking records along the way. Unsurprisingly, given the levels of its success, the series was renewed for a sophomore run, which has since begun production in Cape Town. This suggests that fans can begin to actively look forward to what comes next as the Going Merry and the Straw Hats head into the Grand Line. Among the many plaudits the first season scored, its dedication to the original works was highly commendable. And should that serve as a pointer for things to come, fans can expect to see the addition of even more characters to the crew of the Going Merry, including Tony Tony Chopper.

When we return for a second season with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the rest of his crew, the Straw Hats will likely take trips to locations such as Loguetown, Alabasta, Little Garden, and Drum Island - should the faithfulness to Oda's work continue. At Drum Island, the crew will meet, and ultimately recruit, the reindeer doctor, Tony Tony Chooper. Given his unique style and appearance, fans are sure to have wondered how the doctor would appear in live action. Now the Weekly Shōnen Jump, which publishes many manga series, including One Piece, has promised something of a reveal of the character. Via Comicbook, the publication has teased "that an outline of the live-action Tony Tony Chopper will arrive in the 39th Issue of the magazine in 2024." This issue will arrive in Japan next week, and in it, fans can have a glimpse of the next live-action Straw Hat.

A Unique Straw Hat In The Making

Image Via Adult Swim

It will be intriguing to see what the Weekly Shōnen Jump ultimately puts out simply because of how unique Chopper is. The present members of the Going Merry, including Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), Sanji (Taz Skylar) and Luffy, are human most of the time. This is not the case for Chooper, as the reindeer switches from pint-sized to behemoth when in his Brain Boost or hybrid form. Exactly how the live-action brings that to life, perhaps via CGI, will be worth seeing.

Beyond the live-action, the world of One Piece is set to expand even further on Netflix with its upcoming remake of the iconic anime. Directed by Masashi Koizuka, screenplays will be written by Taku Kishimoto, with animation handled by WIT Studio. When the anime remake is ready to premiere, it will do so globally on Netflix. However, director Koizuka is looking to maintain the originality from the manga, saying:

"Themes in the original manga is deep. Like war, or stepping in topics of race. It allows all ages of readers to ponder about it and be entertained at the same time. This is the most intriguing part of the manga, in my opinion. This is the fascination of the work. But, each of the characters have a strong background story, and they all have interesting lives they went through. Like Nami pushing Luffy, and asking for his help when she can't take it anymore. Even though it's the early part of the story, I still like it, and I don't want to change it so vastly from the original manga."

The live-action One Piece series is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

One Piece (Live-Action) 8 10

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

