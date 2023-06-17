After a long, long wait, the time has finally come for Netflix let us take a look at the first trailer for the highly anticipated live-action series One Piece. The streamer has kept footage of the anime adaptation under wraps, even though the 2023 release window had already been confirmed and fans longed to see their favorite characters in flesh and bone. So far, we only had seen Iñaki Godoy (who will play Straw Hat captain Luffy) in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek that showed the series’ massive sets in Cape Town, South Africa. He certainly had the Luffy attitude, but was not in character with the signature straw hat.

Now, it’s finally to set sail and get hyped up for the pirate adventure as we gear up to watch the eight episodes from Season 1. As you could imagine, the trailer for One Piece Season 1 introduces us to the straw hats led by Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who embarks on a mission to find and take the legendary treasure of the title while he becomes the greatest treasure hunter in the world.

The trailer also highlights the impressive set pieces from the series, which features a variety of gorgeous-looking ships and incredible scenarios. It seems like Netflix committed to delivering nothing less than One Piece deserves: A massive production to a legendary anime series that has produced over 1,000 episodes across more than 20 seasons. And it could be just the beginning.

Image via Netflix

One Piece Live-Action Series is in Good Hands, Eiichiro Oda Says

One Piece is adapted for live-action television by showrunners Matt Owens (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Steven Maeda (The X Files), who also write and executive produce. The series is also executive produced by Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, and he’s already announced that he was actively involved in the decision-making process of the live-action adaptation because he wants “to be able to supervise things” while he’s still active.

Aside from Godoy, the cast from One Piece also features Mackenyu (Knights of the Zodiac) as Zoro, Emily Rudd (Hunters) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf) as Usopp and Taz Skylar (The Lazarus Project) as Sanji. Additional cast members include Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets), Morgan Davies (Evil Dead Rise), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls), and McKinley Belcher III (Ozark).

Netflix premieres Season 1 of One Piece on August 31. You can watch the trailer below: