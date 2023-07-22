When Netflix released the first trailer for their upcoming live-action One Piece adaptation during their TUDUM fan event, it aptly set the tone for what we could expect when the series drops on August 31. Now, with the release of the newest trailer in honor of One Piece Day, it's time for fans to get extra-excited for what already looks to be a remarkably faithful adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running Manga.

The trailer opens with legendary pirate king Gold Roger declaring that his massive treasure is out there hidden, and waiting for anyone who can find it. This declaration is what inspires Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) to set out on his mission to the Grand Line, the most treacherous of seas, with the goal of finding this treasure, known as the One Piece.

He is shown amassing his loyal crew of Straw Hats as he goes, including surly swordsman Zoro (Mackenyu), navigator with a secret Nami (Emily Rudd), the overly-enthusiastic Usopp (Jacob Gibson Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar), a chef with a deadly kick. Throughout the trailer, the ragtag band butt heads with one another, all while facing the types of baddies that would give anyone nightmares. That said, the series is no grim and gritty take on One Piece, with all of the camaraderie and heart threaded throughout the trailer.

Image via Netflix

Heroes and Villains of the East Blue

Unlike the first trailer, which focused mostly on the core cast, the newest trailer — as well as a set of stunning new images — focuses more closely on the heroes and villains that will bring Oda's long-running story to life. Notable among these are Alvida (Ilia Isorelys Paulino), Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward), Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward), and the terrifying fishman Arlong (McKinley Belcher).

But the Straw Hats aren't alone on their quest — despite Zoro's assertion that they're picking up enemies everywhere they go — as the trailer also shows some of their allies, like Koby (Morgan Davies), and Merry, the person responsible for getting the crew their ship, the Going Merry. We also get our first real look at Shanks (Peter Gadiot), the pirate who inspires Luffy to set out and become a pirate himself — and who also gifts him with his famous straw hat.

One Piece sets sail on Netflix on August 31. Check out the brand-new trailer below: