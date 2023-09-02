The Big Picture Netflix's live-action One Piece series is now available, bringing the beloved Straw Hat crew to life on screen.

Youtooz has released a new collection of vinyl figures modeled after the live-action characters, including Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp.

Each figure is carefully designed with detailed costumes and poses, and comes with custom packaging for maximum protection during shipping. Pre-orders are available now.

Netflix's live-action One Piece is finally here! The Straw Hat crew comes to life in the new television series but also with new collection vinyl figures by Youtooz. The figures are modeled after the live-action characters with the first five Straw Hat pirates striking a pose. Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp are joined by their lovable captain Luffy in the new limited edition figure series. Each figure measures roughly 4 1/2-inches tall and features the same costumes in the Netflix One Piece character posters.

Dressed in his classic red sleeveless shirt, blue shorts and recognizable straw hat, Luffy's figure features his unique scar, a wide smile with his fists clenched and arms raised high as if cheering victoriously. Zoro's figure displays a more serious look as one hand hovers over his three swords. Nami's figure features her bright orange hair, with one hand on her hip and the other holding onto her brown staff. Sanji smiles as he wears his classic suit with a blue and white striped shirt and a necktie while Usopp wears his brown overalls with a burnt orange bandanna slicking back his hair as he strikes a pose ready to use his trusty slingshot.

Each collectible is placed in custom boxes tailored to each character's personality and story. The collectibles ship in a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and a custom-sized plastic protector for maximum protection during shipping. The collection also features a 9-inch Snail Communicator plush.

Image via Netflix

What Is Netflix's 'One Piece' About?

One Piece is the brand-new Netflix series adapted from the long-running epic Shonen Manga written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It follows Luffy and his eccentric straw hat crew as he makes unlikely friends and battles the sea’s larger-than-life villains as he will defeat anything and anyone who gets in his way to become the pirate king and find the mysterious One Piece. Throughout his journey, Luffy defends those who are helpless and makes loads of friends along the way.

The Netflix One Piece Youtooz collectibles are now available for pre-order for $29.99 at the Youtooz website. The collectibles are set to ship worldwide between October 15 through November 15. The first season of the live-action One Piece are now available on Netflix. Check out the figures below: