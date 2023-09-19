The Big Picture The live-action adaptation of One Piece remained at the top of Netflix's TV chart for another week.

The series has reached an impressive 50 million views and has been renewed for a second season.

Love at First Sight emerged as the top movie on Netflix, while TV's top 10 list included popular titles like Virgin River and Who Is Erin Carter?

Netflix continues to enjoy the success of One Piece, as the live-action adaptation of the popular manga has managed to score 50 million views since its debut on the platform. The first season of the show scored another 10 million views from the week of September 11 - 17, allowing it to reach the impressive viewership total it has to this day. It's clear that audiences can't get enough of the Straw Hat crew trying to retrieve the titular treasure. The future looks bright for Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his friends as the live action adaptation has been renewed for a second season.

In the fan-favorite series, Luffy has dreamed of becoming the most respected pirate in the ocean since he was a little boy. After taking a bite out of the Devil Fruit to prove he was capable of being a good pirate despite his young age, the character received special abilities that allowed him to stretch to extreme lengths and posses super strength. Since he was never going to be able to find the One Piece alone, he came up with the idea of forming his own crew alongside Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) and Nami (Emily Rudd) in order to achieve his goal.

Far away from Luffy and his friends, the movie side of the platform saw a new title taking the top spot. Love at First Sight tells the story of Hadley Sullivan (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver Jones (Ben Hardy), as the pair meets one fateful day after the Sullivan is placed on a different plane from the one she was supposed to be in. After getting to know each other during the plane ride, the characters begin to fall in love with each other in a wholesome story filled with unpredictable changes but a confident bond between the two leads. The movie scored 14 million views on the week of its debut.

The Top 10 Charts Included a Few Surprise Entries

Other titles that made up TV's top 10 list include Virgin River Season 5, Who Is Erin Carter? which previously topped the list, the acclaimed British series Top Boy Season 3, and Selling The OC Season 2, rounding out the top 5. Next up on the list includes Spy Ops Season 1, Surviving Summer Season 2, Glow Up Season 5, Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 7, and Predators Season 1. On the movie side of things, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah lost its crown and ended up in second position, Woody Woodpecker, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and surprisingly, Fifty Shades Freed rounded out the top 5. The Croods, All My Life, Leatherface, The Boss Baby, and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back also earned spots on the top 10 movie charts.

For non-English Films Once Upon a Crime dominated this list this week while the limited series Dear Child took the crown for the non-English TV charts this week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.