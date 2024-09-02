There are only a few organizations in One Piece, striving to achieve and maintain peace and the Navy is the strongest among them, directly serving under the World Government. Marines stand among the Three Great Powers, alongside The Four Emperors of the Sea and Special Science Group (SSG) - a marine science unit and a replica of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, crafted from the inventions of Vegapunk. Now, with the immense strength of Seraphims in hand, the navy replaced the system of the Seven Warlords of the Sea with SSG, thereby not relying on pirates to maintain the power structure.

While, in reality, the Marines have been doing a great job of containing pirates and their vicious deeds, the noble work of the Navy still remains subjective. The mysterious cover of the Five Elders, their brutal ways of maintaining secrets, and sacrificing innocents to prevail justice have built its image as a major antagonist group in One Piece. To be clear, these atrocities endure just because of top-level management only, and most of the Naval officers remain moral in fulfilling their duties.

One Piece Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Akemi Okamura , Laurent Vernin , Tony Beck , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda

10 Koby

First Appearance in Episode 1

Image via Shueisha

Koby was among the first few characters to be friends with Luffy. During the initial days of One Piece, Koby was portrayed as a weak and fearful, but loyal and aspiring personality, who decided to join the Navy after Luffy saved him from Alvida, a pirate captain. However, under the leadership of Monkey D. Garp, Koby has improved exponentially and is now called the 'Future of Marines'. With this hero status and as a member of the SWORD unit of the navy, Cross Guild has ranked him a 5-star Marine with a bounty of over 500 million berries.

While Koby's physical strength and attacks are not displayed very well, Garp's decision to confront the Blackbeard pirates on Beehive Island and start a war, to save Koby from capture, is a testament to his abilities. Even though Koby is not yet a match for top-tier Marines, his caliber shows the potency of climbing the ladder of ranks in the Navy.

9 Magellan

First Appearance in Episode 425

Image via Shueisha

One Piece's beloved protagonist has come across several rugged antagonists who defeated Luffy in the first instance, like Kaido and Crocodile, but they stood no chance in the subsequent encounters. However, there still stand a few characters who remain undefeated. Magellan, the former Chief Warden of Impel Down prison, is one of them.

Magellan breeds the power of a Paramecia-type of devil fruit, Doku Doku no Mi, that enables him to produce and manipulate poison. Magellan himself acknowledged that his Kinjite poison was potent enough to degrade the Impel Down itself. With his notable abilities like Venomous Rain and Poisonous Hell, Magellan effortlessly thwarted Blackbeard and his crew. However, Shiryu states that the defeat of Blackbeard was possible only because of underestimating Magellan's abilities.

8 Fujitora

First Appearance in Episode 630

Image via Shueisha



Issho, popularly known as Fujitora, is one of the latest additions to the position of Admiral in One Piece, recruited after the resignation of Kuzan, and the promotion of Akainu. Fujitora embeds the power of Zushi Zushi no Mi, a Paramecia-type of devil fruit that allows him to manipulate the gravitational pull. Donquixote Doflamingo praised Fujitora by stating that he and Ryokugyu are the powerhouses of marines, which was truly demonstrated in One Piece: Stampede, where Fujitora summoned a large asteroid with his devil fruit powers.

Despite being blind, Fujitora can face a huge hoard of pirates, and even confront tough pirates like Zoro. As shown during the Dressrosa Arc, Fujitora heard the lightning strike by Nami from kilometers away, where the two of the strongest pirates, Doflimngo and Law, did not notice it. Fujitora has quite a potent Observation Haki in One Piece, making him the best fit for the position of an Admiral.

7 Ryokugyu

First Appearance in Episode 1080

Image via Shueisha

Alongside Fujitora, Ryokugyu succeeded in the position of Admiral after the fierce fight between Kuzan and Akainu. Ryokugyu is a prominent figure in the Navy and the user of Mori Mori no Mi, a logia-type of devil fruit that enables him to control and exploit flora. He can even transform into a walking tree at his will, and even summon roots from the ground that drain out all liquid from the target. Ryokugyu utilized the same technique during the clash against Yamato and his companions.

Ryokugyu, with the power of plants, can fly over large distances. This is how he reached out to Wano after the alliance of Straw Hats, Kid, and Heart Pirates defeated the Beast and Big Mom Pirates. On reaching out to Wano, Ryokugyu seamlessly contained the two right-hand men of Kaido; King and Queen. However, it is also important to note that they were both already weakened after the fight against Zoro and Sanji, respectively.

6 Kizaru

First Appearance in Episode 398

Image via Shueisha

Kizaru debuted in the 398th episode "Admiral Kizaru Moves! The Sabaody Archipelago in Chaos", showcasing the difference in the level between an ordinary pirate and an Admiral. Kizaru's very entrance was among the most fearsome ones, and enough to cause mass panic among pirates. After the incident where Luffy punched a World Nobel, it was evident that the Straw Hat Pirates were way too out of the league, and could've been easily captured by Kizaru. It's thanks to Silvers Rayleigh, the vice-captain of the Roger Pirates, also known as the Dark King, who interfered and stopped Kizaru from apprehending Luffy.

Kizaru holds Pika Pika no Mi, a logia type of devil fruit that entitles Kizaru with the ability of light. He can travel at the speed of light, and even transform into rays at his will. As demonstrated in the Manga, Kizaru outpaced Luffy's Gear 2 and even barrage punches from Gear 4: Snakeman with ease. It is also important to note that the latter form is fused with Luffy's Observation Haki.

5 Kuzan

First Appearance in Episode 225

Image via Shueisha

Aokiji, better known as Kuzan, wields the powers of Hie Hie no Mi, a logia type of devil fruit that allows Aokiji to manipulate ice, and even transform himself into ice at his will. Kuzan was the first admiral faced by Straw Hats on Long Ring Long Land during the Davy Back Fight arc. Although Kuzan displayed immense potency in handling his devil fruit, like freezing Luffy, Robin, and even the ocean, he wasn't entirely serious about capturing Straw Hats and never intended to harm them.

Kuzan, after losing the clash against Akainu for the position of Fleet Admiral, resigned from the navy and decided to join Blackbeard's crew. While the reason for joining the Blackbeard Pirates is still an enigma in One Piece, several fan theories suggest that it's disillusionment with the Marines and a personal agenda for freedom and exploration. Meanwhile, some point out him as a spy for gathering intel.

4 Akainu

First Appearance in Episode 278

Image via Toei Animation

After engaging in a deadly fight against Aokiji, lasting for ten days, in Punk Hazard, Akainu (Sakazuki) emerged victorious. However, the win came with a price; for both, nature and the combatants. The immersive release of powers, abilities, and Haki completely altered the geographical landscape of Punk Hazard. Meanwhile, Aokiji lost a leg (replaced with an ice prosthetic) and Akainu bore a permanent scar on his neck and chest, with a missing piece of his right ear.

Akainu exerts the power of Magu Magu no Mi, a logia-type of devil fruit, allowing Akainu to exploit magma. Even though being a Fleet Admiral, Sakazuki's notion of prevailing 'Absolute Justice' (even on the sacrifice of innocence) is not admired by many, making him the suspect as the main antagonist in the series.

3 Sengoku

First Appearance in Episode 151

Image via Shueisha

Sengoku, a former Fleet Admiral of the Navy, owns the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu devil fruit, which is considered a mythical Zoan-type of devil fruit. As a Zoan-type, Sengoku can transform himself into a gigantic golden statue, exerting shock waves that deflect incoming attacks and are potent enough to obliterate the surrounding area. The King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger, admired the strength of Sengoku when he acknowledged he was the only marine, alongside Garp, who could capture Roger.

In the realm of One Piece, Sengoku has shared very limited screen time and his might remains only in the historical annals and verbal depiction. However, viewers have a glimpse of the powers of Sengoku and his Daibutsu fruit during the Marineford War, where Sengoku smoothly countered the earthquake waves from Blackbeard and intercepted Luffy from reaching out to Ace.

2 Monkey D. Garp

First Appearance in Episode 68

Image via Toei Animation

Luffy is having a nap in Water 7's Galley-La Company headquarters, and a punch comes from nowhere through the walls, that exceeds the speed of Sanji's reaction. Yeah, this was the entry of an old Vice Admiral, filled with joy, love, and playfulness. Indeed, the interaction of Garp and Luffy's love is a blend of toughness, ignorance, and warmth. However, Garp's old age and sometimes immature behaviors must not determine the immense strength he breeds, even in his old age.

Garp relies on no external power sources like devil fruit, and the basis of his tremendous power is his sheer physique. During the Marineford War, after Sakazuki killed Portgas D. Ace, Sengoku stopped Garp from reaching out to Sakazuki, to destroy him. One Piece community speculated that the statement from Garp is exaggerated, and he stands no chance against Akainu. However, the easy overpowering of Garp in a fight against Kuzan, illustrates that The Hero of Navy stands by his words.

1 The Five Elders

First Appearance in Episode 151

Image via Shueisha

In One Piece, the Five Elders or Gorosei are the top-notch authorities of the five Celestial Dragons, serving under the ultimate management of Imu. They possess high control over Vegapunk's inventions, Ciper Pols, and the actions of the navy. Despite ruling the most powerful organization in the series, the identity and insights into Gorosei remain a mystery.

The Five Elders:

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn

Saint Marcus Mars

Saint Topman Warcury

Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro

Saint Shepherd Ju Peter

Among these characters, only Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is showcased in the Manga in his half-spider form. From their appearances, it appears that the Five Elders age slowly and their Zoan-type devil fruits have awakened. As the Straw Hat Pirates and the Revolutionary Army might have the World Government as the end target, the Five Elders have quite a vital role in the series.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Long-Running Battle Shōnen Anime, Ranked