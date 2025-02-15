Stretching over a thousand episodes, One Piece, a sprawling epic by the legendary Eiichiro Oda, is packed with hundreds of characters with incredibly dense backgrounds. Family lines, friendships, and even romantic links shape a hero's journey, and understanding the origins of their dreams is vital for any anime. Monkey D. Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka) is no exception, as his lineage connects him to some of the most powerful figures in the world.

Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy's small yet significant family tree has a big influence on his path to becoming the King of the Pirates. From the Marines to the Revolutionary Army to Gold D. Roger himself, his bloodline is rooted in the mysterious "Will of D." — an inherited initial that ties individuals to a hidden fate intertwined within the Great Pirate Era. However, Monkey D. Luffy's big heart and fearless nature have led him to believe that family isn't just about blood but about the people you choose to love.

Monkey D. Dragon: The World's Most Wanted Criminal

Everyone has parents, but unfortunately for Luffy, his father just happens to be the "World's Most Wanted Criminal." Monkey D. Dragon (Hidekatsu Shibata), Luffy's father and son of Marine Vice Admiral Garp, is one of the most elusive figures in One Piece. As the leader of the Revolutionary Army, he stands in direct opposition to the World Government, seeking to overthrow its corrupt rule. He was first introduced in the anime during Loguetown Arc, but much about his past and motivations remains a mystery.

Unlike Garp, who played an active role in Luffy's upbringing, Dragon has been almost completely absent from his son's life. Luffy was unaware of his father's existence until Garp casually mentioned it at Water 7, showcasing how little Dragon has been involved in Luffy's journey. The only known encounter between them happened when Dragon saved Luffy from Captain Smoker and summoned a powerful gust of wind to help his son escape. Though Dragon has never directly interacted with Luffy, his actions suggest that he keeps an eye on him from afar.

Many theories speculate about Dragon's abilities, especially considering the strange weather phenomena that occur when he appears. Some believe he has a Devil Fruit power related to wind or storms, while others suggest his presence alone alters nature. Despite his limited screen time, Dragon remains a key figure in One Piece, as his Revolutionary Army is the only major force actively challenging the World Government.​​​​​​

Monkey D. Garp aka "Garp the Fist"

Image via Toei Animation

Luffy's grandfather, Monkey D. Garp (Hiroshi Naka), is a legendary Marine Vice Admiral and a deeply important person in the World. Garp is one of the few characters to have existed around the time Gol D. Roger was around and even battled the Pirate King on multiple occasions and survived! He is instrumental in major world events, including the battle against the Rocks Pirates and the pursuit of Roger's crew before the Pirate King's execution. Garp is not among those with Devil Fruit powers, but his immense physical strength makes him one of the strongest in the Marines.

Despite his stubbornness and hard-headed personality, Garp raised Luffy like his own child. He also willingly agreed to help raise Gol D. Roger's only son, Portgas D. Ace. Because of his tough-love parenting style, Luffy and his grandfather often didn't get along. Garp wished for Luffy and Ace to grow up to be Marines; however, Luffy and his brother went against Garp's wishes and became fearless pirates instead.

Portgas D. Ace aka "Fire Fist Ace": The Son of the Pirate King