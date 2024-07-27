When the fan community goes on to speculating and theorizing on One Piece, an intricate storyline, brilliant character development, and relatable dialogues seem to be just a part of this anime series. The more one infers into the series, the more one realizes that One Piece is about being just and unjust, being moral and immoral, and most importantly, mysteries and its connection with the rest. Over 1112 of the best episodes, One Piece got enough time to build a vast lore and eventually set up intentional foreshadowing.

This subtle foreshadowing has paved the way for an array of mysteries. For instance, the very 4th episode witnessed Shanks scaring the sea monster with his mere gaze. It was later deciphered that it was Shanks' Haki, a mystical energy based on willpower. Haki is just a small piece in the multitude of mysteries that One Piece breeds.

10 Road Poneglyph

The only key to One Piece

As most pirates strive to become the King of Pirates, the only way to secure that title is by obtaining the One Piece treasure. Each Road Poneglyph marks four distinct islands. When all four island locations are connected, they form an 'X,' which points to Raftel - also known as Laugh Tale - the final island in the Grand Line where the real treasure, One Piece, is hidden.

So far, the audience of One Piece has encountered three Poneglyphs. One is kept on the back of Zunisha on Zou Island, the second is held by Big Mom, and the third is in the Land of Wano. However, what these Poneglyphs say and what is written on them remains unknown. Do the Road Poneglyphs merely indicate locations, or do they also record the history of the Grand Line? No one knows. Fans will need to stay tuned a little longer to find the answer.

9 Who is The Man with the Burn Scars?

The Man Holds The Last Road Poneglyph

The enigma surrounding The Man with the Burn Scars is a fairly recent addition. This character was first mentioned at the end of the Wano Arc during a conversation between Eustass Kid, Trafalgar D. Law, and Monkey D. Luffy. Trafalgar Law, followed by Blackbeard, reveals that the last Road Poneglyph is in the possession of The Man with the Burn Scars. This means the one securing this Road Poneglyph will head towards Laugh Tale and ultimately to One Piece (treasure).

However, the series has yet to disclose the identity of The Man with the Burn Scars. As with many other mysteries in One Piece, it is up to the viewers to decipher this one. Based on clues from the manga, it appears that this man wields the power to manipulate the weather. And interestingly, there is no single known character that has this ability. This proves that some of the new strong characters are yet to make their entry.

8 How were Devil Fruits Created?

Why hate water?

In the realm of One Piece, Devil Fruits serves as a mystical source of supernatural powers. Even though the fans have been watching the Devil Fruits' powers since the beginning, knowledge about the Devil Fruits is still narrow. What the viewers know is just its types (Zoan, Paramecia, and Logia), the repercussions of eating them (losing the ability to swim), and their powers (that too, when the user reveals them).

The primary question surrounding Devil Fruits is how were these devil fruits created? Currently, the unsure details regarding its spawning, operating, and hate for the water persists. Some fan theories claim that the Devil Fruits have a demonic entity that grants these mysterious powers. But, if that's the case, how was Dr. Vegapunk able to create an artificial Devil Fruit?

7 Who is Blackbeard?

How Blackbeard Wields Two Devil Fruits?

While fans adore Luffy for his innocence and pure heart, there exists an antagonist who is exactly the opposite of the protagonist. Marshall D. Teach, also known as Blackbeard, has high intelligence, a lack of innocence, and no moral values, making him the perfect anime villain and a pirate. However, there are a few traits that make him stand asunder from the rest.

Blackbeard is the only known character and the Emperor of the Sea who possesses the two Devil Fruits - Gura Gura no Mi (Tremor-Tremor Fruit) and Yami Yami no Mi (Dark-Dark Fruit). Until the Marineford War, it was believed that one person could only have one Devil Fruit. Moreover, Shanks and Buggy converse that Blackbeard never sleeps.

6 The Will of D.

The Strongest Clan

There exists a certain group of pirates and marines who share "The Will of D." Any character bearing the initial "D." in their name belongs to this status. For instance, Monkey D. Luffy, Marshall D. Teach, Monkey D. Dragon, and Monkey D. Garp. And interestingly, these are the strongest characters in One Piece. Among the given names, two are The Emperors of the Sea (Blackbeard and Luffy), one is the Hero of Marines (Garp), and the other one is a Revolutionary (Dragon).

As One Piece continues, it becomes clear that the members of this clan are mystifying. The series has portrayed them as the born enemies of the Celestial Dragons - the descendants of the Royal Families who form the World Government. The series shows Edward Newgate and Roger and Law and Robin discussing 'D.'

5 Dr. Vegapunk

How much does he know about the World Government and One Piece?

As most of One Piece revolves around the sea, battles heavily rely on sheer strength, will, and Haki. While most of the characters don't heavily lean on technology, Dr. Vegapunk has made significant advancements in this area. Dr. Vegapunk is termed the most intelligent man alive, who succeeded in cloning Kaido's Zoan-type of devil fruit. It is the genius of Vegapunk that cloned The Seven Warlords of the Sea, which eventually led to the dismissal of the warlord system.

Vegapunk seemed to be working for the World Government until the execution of this Vegapunk was announced by the Marine. It appears obvious that Vegapunk has uncovered something significant about the World Government's past deeds. It is just an affair of knowing what details Vegapunk knows about the World Government and the One Piece world.

4 Monkey D. Dragon

Is he The Man with Burn Scars?

Despite the long course of over 438 hours, fans never saw Monkey D. Dragon - the father of Luffy and the most wanted criminal in history - engage in a fight. Despite being the founder of the Revolutionary Army that directly challenges the superiority of the World Government, it is notable that Marine officers rarely chase them. This not only displays the potency of Dragon but also adds mysteries surrounding his profile.

Information on the objective, past, and powers of Dragon is very sparse. One Piece viewers are still theorizing about what the Revolutionary Army is trying to achieve by toppling the World Government. Dragon made his first appearance while saving his son Luffy, demonstrating what appeared to be control over climatic conditions. The Dragon's appearance and glimpse of his powers make a strong point that he could be The Man with Burn Scars.

3 Who is Imu?

The One Who Sits on The Empty Throne

The Empty Throne is located at the World Government headquarters, Mary Geoise. The throne symbolizes equal status among the 20 Royal Families, and traditionally, no one sits on it. However, this changed with the appearance of Imu, who was seen occupying the throne and directing the Five Elders. The Egghead Island Arc introduces Imu as a saint from the Narona Family. It is believed that he is immortal, thanks to the Immortality surgery performed by the user of the Ope Ope no Mi Devil Fruit.

While Imu's powers are largely unknown, from the recent incident of the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom, it is evident that Imu has access to an extraordinary Devil Fruit. Imu completely eradicated the kingdom within a few moments to suppress information about World Government secrets that Sabo possessed. The ruthless suppression, killing thousands of civilians, seems to be quite a violent way just to hide its secrets.

2 Why was the Void Century Erased from History?

A Central Theme of One Piece

The Void Century is the period dating back 900 to 800 years from the current timeline and its records were completely erased from history. Much like Imu or perhaps with Imu's involvement, the World Government took extreme measures to prevent the publication of research from the Void Century. Despite this, the records are still preserved through the Road Poneglyphs, scattered all around the world.

Though it might not be straightforward, uncovering the events in the Void Century is the plot point of One Piece. Fans theorize the existence of an intelligent and advanced civilization during this period. The destruction of this civilization and the successive formation of the World Government appear to be closely linked, stressing the connection between these two events.

1 What is One Piece?

What Made Roger Crew Laugh?

Undoubtedly, One Piece is the most well-preserved puzzle in the anime world. Even after 27 years of the series, fans only know that One Piece is located at Laugh Tale, left behind by Joyboy. Seeing the Roger crew laugh from the bottom of their hearts, increases the eagerness to know One Piece. And surely the treasure is far from mere gold or coins. Eiichiro Oda has confirmed that One Piece is something different. He said Luffy deserved something satisfying, other than materialism.

As One Piece has entered the final saga, it won't be far enough to see how the longest-serving anime ends. Oda has indicated that when Shanks starts appearing frequently, consider the end of One Piece is near. One Piece could be the biggest reveal in anime history.

