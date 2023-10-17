Stories with the ridiculous magnitude, detail, and creativity that define One Piece don't come about often, which is why Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece is so beloved. So, when Netflix's live-action adaptation was announced, fans of the manga and the anime collectively held their breath, fearing how it would turn out.

Surprisingly, the first season successfully pulled off a genuinely entertaining adaptation, full of reverence for the original series. While the story stays true to its roots in many ways, numerous changes were made to condense the East Blue Saga into a typical 8-episode TV format. These changes made the live-action adaptation its own thing while remaining true to One Piece's unique essence.

10 Garp & Koby's Increased Involvement

Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan) is a Vice Admiral of the Marines and Luffy's hard-nosed grandfather. Koby (Morgan Davies) is a new marine recruit under Garp who hopes to become a Marine Admiral one day. He is one of Luffy's earliest friends, although their paths separate as they head in opposing directions in the pirate conflict.

This is one of the biggest story changes in the live-action, as Garp and Koby's B-plot during this saga is nearly nonexistent in the original anime. As a matter of fact, after parting ways, Luffy doesn't come face-to-face with Koby or Garp until the crew is almost halfway through the Grand Line. However, the change added some welcome complexity to the season, providing Luffy with an unwitting ally outside his crew and a worthy foe beyond Arlong.

9 The Death of Don Krieg

Admiral Don Krieg (Milton Schorr) is the captain of the Krieg Pirates, a massive group of East Blue ruffians who try and fail miserably to conquer the Grand Line. While he's quickly killed by Mihawk in a single scene of the live-action, his presence in the anime is much bigger. Instead of Arlong's crew showing up at Zeff's restaurant and taking Nami, Krieg is the big bad of the Baratie arc.

It's unlikely that many One Piece fans miss this much-reviled villain, but his role in the anime is meaningful. Sanji feeds Krieg and his crew, knowing they'll still try to kill him, revealing more about his personality. The Beratie arc has some of the best episodes in the One Piece anime, and Krieg is a large reason why.

8 The Omission of Hacchi the Octopus Fishman

Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) is a Fishman who plans to dominate the human race. He sets camp on Conomi Island and tortures and exploits the residents of Coco Village. While not present in the Netflix adaptation, among his crew in the anime is a dimwitted octopus-Fishman named Hacchi.

While his removal from the Arlong Park arc isn't incredibly consequential, it would be a shame if he was completely axed from any live-action appearances, especially considering his involvement in future arcs. Here's to hoping his introduction has simply been postponed to a later season.

7 Nami & Nojiko's Estranged Relationship

Nami (Emily Rudd) and Nojiko (Chioma Umeala) are adopted siblings taken in by ex-Marine Bellemere. They lived together in Coco Village when the Arlong Pirates came to claim it. Nami goes on to become an Arlong Pirate in a deal to buy the village back but can only save her people after joining the Straw Hats.

While Nojiko knows nothing of Nami's agreement with Arlong in the live-action retelling (which leads to resentment), she's the only one who knows the full extent of Nami's plan in the anime. The trust the two sisters have for each other in the original story makes for a mutually loving and supportive relationship right from the start.

6 The Details of Kuina's Mysterious Death

Shimotsuki Kuina (Audrey Cymone) is Zoro's former rival, a talented young swordswoman always several steps ahead of him in skill and stamina. Her death profoundly impacts Zoro, prompting him to become the world's greatest swordsman in her honor.

The Netflix adaptation explains Kuina's sudden tragic death as an accident, but the anime's description hints at something darker. The exact phrasing is that she "fell down the stairs," but this slightly unbelievable explanation opens the idea that maybe the forlorn sword prodigy's passing wasn't truly an accident.

5 Usopp's Lowered Competence

Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) is the silver-tongued sniper and third recruit of the Straw Hat Pirates. While certainly an enjoyable and funny addition to the live-action crew, the adaptation removed some character-defining moments. The result is an Usopp who comes across as less capable than in the anime.

For example, his victory over Jango the Hypnotist was removed entirely. In the anime, this triumph showcases his expertise as a sniper and allows him to save Kaya from Kuro's plot with his own hands. In the Netflix interpretation, Usopp ends the arc just as helpless as when it begins. Usopp remains one of One Piece's most likable characters, but his live-action counterpart definitely has room to grow.

4 Kuro's Altered Plan

Kuro (Alexander Maniatis) is the captain of the Black Hat Pirates, undercover at Syrup Village to swindle the orphaned heiress Kaya out of her family fortune. Posing for years as her loving butler, Kuro plans to kill her gradually by sneaking poison into her daily tea. In the anime, Kuro's master plan is slightly different and involves a few more moving parts.

After using Jango to hypnotize Kaya into signing away her fortune, the rest of the Black Cat Pirates raid Syrup Village, planning to kill Kaya and the townspeople in what would look like a common act of piracy. To tie up all loose ends, Kuro planned to eliminate his crew once all the work was done. The plan was far from perfect, but his live-action plot is no more effective, proving Kuro is not the mastermind he fancies himself to be.

3 Zoro's Personality

Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) is an ex-bounty hunter turned first mate of the Straw Hat Pirates. He aims to become the world's greatest swordsman to honor a life-changing promise he made with his deceased former rival, Kuina. Zoro is arguably the Straw Hats' best warrior with no patience for games.

While he's a brooding, stoic man of few words in the live-action, his personality is more layered in the anime. Though still a serious badass, there's a specific brand of humor and fun that comes to define this heavy-drinking musclehead. Maybe next season, everyone's favorite pirate hunter will get to loosen up a little more.

2 Sanji's Ties to the Baratie

Sanji (Taz Skylar) is the womanizing chef of the Straw Hat Pirates. While his relationship with Chef Zeff is handled beautifully in live action, one crucial aspect of his original story was sacrificed to speed up the plot: his relationship with the other cooks at the Baratie.

The anime shows more banter and chemistry between Sanji and the restaurant staff, showcasing how he found a family in Zeff and his fellow seafaring cooks. A charade where the entire staff attempts to trick Sanji into leaving the Baratie and following his dreams leads to a more emotionally resonant version of the shorter yet still lovely moment in the live-action where he tearfully departs with his old mates.

1 Luffy's More Traditionally Heroic Motivations

Any Hollywood adaptation will feature several changes, and while Netflix's One Piece has plenty, one of the most blatant can be found in the interpretation of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). In the anime, the contrast between his blunt, anti-heroic attitude and his noble actions is what sets him apart.

For example, at the Beratie, he genuinely wants to help Sanji and the cooks but doesn't until Zeff confirms that doing so will free him of his debt. The live-action scraps these shades of gray in favor of a lighter version of Luffy, who, while still lovable, is a far more stereotypical main character. Still, it works for the show's purposes; Luffy is a compelling figure and the best pirate in Netflix's One Piece. However, there's room to introduce some layers to his persona in season 2, which is probably the showrunner's plan.

