Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of One Piece.When Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is captain of your crew, no one gets left behind, no matter what they've done or how many lies they've told. Which is how the Straw Hats find themselves, at the beginning of One Piece Episode 7, "The Girl With the Sawfish Tattoo," heading off to find Nami (Emily Rudd) with some help from Buggy the Clown's (Jeff Ward) head. Only problem is, Nami was the navigator, and without her at the helm, they're a little turned around.

The abrasive clown rubs the crew the wrong way, with Usopp (Jacob Romero) casting doubt on Buggy's comedic skills, and Zoro (Mackenyu) outright threatening to drop him into the sea. Given what we know of Buggy, it's safe to say Usopp landed the more devastating blow. Luffy keeps Sanji (Taz Skylar) company while the chef tries to catch some fish, and expresses his owrry for Nami's safety. Sanji agrees that Nami wouldn't ally herself with Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) voluntarily, though a lot of his reasoning hinges on the fact that Nami wouldn't do that because she's pretty. Heaven help the man if he ever runs into a femme fatale.

Zoro firmly disagrees, citing both Nami's tattoo and her decision to leave them at all as proof that she chose to ally herself with Arlong. The pair argue, with each insisting that the other doesn't know Nami very well. Zoro's anger seems to stem from not only his own personal sense of loyalty to his crew, but also hurt at being lied to consistently by someone who insisted she was his friend. Luffy doesn't share that hurt, seeking instead closure. Whatever Nami's choice is, he needs to hear it for himself.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'One Piece' Episode 6 Recap: Biting Off More Than You Can Chew

The episode flashes back to Nami's childhood in Coco Village, where a young Nami (Lily Fisher) and her adoptive sister Nojiko play in the tangerine groves she told Zoro about back at Baratie with their adoptive mother Belle-Mere (Genna Galloway). The happy memory is interrupted when Nami is called back to reality by the fishmen she now calls her crew, playing cards in the abandoned carnival that plays home to Arlong Park. The game comes to an end when Nami is summoned by the fishman himself. In contrast to the happier, more relaxed demeanor that was starting to shine through with the Straw Hats, Nami is officially back to being drawn and closed off.

She contemplates a map in Arlong's office, flashing back again to her youth when her mother caught her with a navigation book she stole from the bookstore in the village. Nami lashes out at Belle-Mere, angry at the fact that they don't have enough money to buy books or better food, and even declares that neither Belle-Mere nor Nojiko are her real family, which earns her a slap on the cheek. Belle-Mere eventually finds a distraught Nami in the yard and assures her that they are a family, no matter what, that her adopting the two of them when she left the Marines was the right thing to do, and she's confident Nami will do the right thing too.

That's the kind of bolstering present-day Nami needs when Arlong finds her at last, and says he was worried she wasn't coming back. She reminds him that she won't leave when they have a deal, though the details of this deal remain secret for now. After some vague threats of breaking Nami to keep her in her place, Arlong tasks her with going to Coco Village to see why they have yet to give him his tribute. Nami balks at the idea, saying she's unwelcome there, but this feels like part of Arlong's plan to tame her.

Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan), Bogard (Armand Aucamp), Koby (Morgan Davies) and Helmeppo (Aidan Scott) arrive at Baratie and demand to speak to Zeff (Craig Fairbrass). Garp recognizes him for the pirate he used to be, and asks him for information about Luffy. Zeff denies ever having seen him, but offers them free food instead. Zeff tells Garp that he's happy to have made his life on the right side of the law, now that a new generation of pirates is coming up, and that they'd best stay out of their way. Garp scoffs and obviously disagrees, but by this point in the season, the personal vendetta is getting a little old. Only once Zeff reveals that Luffy reminds him of Gold Roger (Michael Dorman) does Garp's obsession become clear. As the man who ordered Gold Roger executed, he doesn't want to see Luffy suffer the same fate.

Image via Netflix

The Straw Hats roam what's left of Coco Village, witnessing the destruction the fishmen caused, and come across de facto town leader Genzo (Grant Ross) telling the remaining villagers they're short on tribute money. Time is out, as Nami arrives to collect, facing down the dirty looks of her former friends, neighbors, and even Nojiko (Chioma Umeala), who spits on her before leaving. In another flashback, Nami returns the navigation book to Genzo, and promises never to steal again. He takes it in stride, offering to help her earn the money in the future if she sees something she wants, but the sweet moment is cut short when the townsfolk begin to panic at the arrival of Arlong and the fishman pirates, who have come to take over, and immediately cause the destruction the Straw Hats find eight years later.

Nami collects the reduced tribute from Genzo and harshly tells him to make up the difference, before finally spotting the Straw Hats at last on the edge of the crowd. Luffy offers to help her, but Nami insists that conning them into stealing the map for her had been the plan all along, and that she doesn't need their help. The group is torn on what to do next: Zoro takes her words at face value, and agrees they should leave, Sanji insists that women never say what them mean (Sanji, please, I'm trying to root for you), and Usopp thinks this is all a moot point anyway, since she's obviously one of Arlong's crew, and therefore a bad guy. The group lies to Genzo and tells him they're pirate hunters, and want to speak to Nojiko before taking on Arlong. They find her in Belle-Mere's old house at the edge of the tangerine grove. Luffy's attempts to get Nojiko to talk about Nami fail, but Sanji eventually sweet-talks their way inside the house by offering to cook for her.

Back in Arlong Park, looking a little livelier now that the carnival lights are on, Nami tries to talk to Arlong about both Coco Village's tribute and the terms of their mysterious deal. She doesn't get very far, though, when Arlong gets a new visitor in the form of Captain Nezumi (Rory Acton Burnell), a corrupt Marine who Arlong pays off to clean up his tracks and look the other way. Nezumi tells Arlong the usual bribe isn't big enough, and he, Arlong, and Nami head inside to rediscuss. Nezumi makes some not-so-veiled threats, and Arlong increases his payout, but an accidental comment from Nezumi about Arlong's intelligence has the fishman's back up.

Image via Netflix

This isn't the first time in the series that the dynamic between the fishmen and the humans has taken on a strange, racially-charged kind of vibe that is at odds with the rest of the series, also featuring heavily in Episode 6. Arlong holds a belief in the inherent superiority of the fishmen over humans, and resents that most society relegates them to service roles. While I am personally not qualified to dive into the nuance of what Arlong's call for fishmen domination is supposed to be implying, I do think it's strange for this to even be a plot point at all considering how prominent human-animal hybrids are in this world. Merry (Brett Williams) looked to be part sheep, and Nezumi literally has rodent whiskers growing out of his face. Strong as this season is, it would have been even stronger without this defensive element that reads a lot more regressive than I think anyone intended.

The conversation ends when Nezumi backtracks away from his racist comments and returns all of Arlong's bribe money, then beats a hasty retreat. Nami takes advantage of being alone with Arlong to tell him she's met the terms of their deal and has the 100 million Berry she promised to deliver to him as part of their agreement. He tells her she has until sunrise to deliver the money, but as soon as she leaves he has Nezumi brought back in.

At Nojiko's house, the crew finally learn why it is Nami became the way she is. When the fishmen raided their village, they went house to house demanding tribute from every resident — 100,000 Berry for every adult, 50,000 for every child. Belle-Mere hides the girls under the floorboards and pays Arlong the 100,000 she has. He grows suspicious when he sees three plates on the table, and presses Belle-Mere for the truth, at which point she admits she has two daughters. The girls burst out of their hiding place to protect Belle-Mere from Arlong, but in her last act, she instead asks that the 100,000 be used as tribute for the two girls instead, finding no mercy at the hands of the fishman. She tells them that she didn't want to lie or deny their existence because they're her daughters in every way that counts before Arlong kills her in front of them.

While there were plenty of story-driven ways Arlong could have found out about the girls (ripping the floorboards out comes to mind) the way this reveal unfolds is a bit strange. In the Manga, it was always Belle-Mere's intention to use the money for her daughters, and it's only after she paid that the girls even find out about it. To have her reveal the truth when she hadn't yet reached the breaking point, and then on top of that for her to appeal to Arlong's mercy when as a Marine she should have known better, doesn't track for someone as supposedly sharp as she is.

Image via Netflix

Whatever the reason, the trauma of that day still haunts Nojiko, and the Straw Hats are shocked to learn that Nami would ally herself with the pirates who killed her mother. Luffy retreats to the roof, and Zoro actually follows him to talk it out without anyone forcing him to go, which we call personal growth! With so many different ideas of Nami floating in his head, Luffy tells Zoro he is tired of hearing about her through other people's points of view, When Zoro points out that it was Nami who told Luffy to leave, Luffy reminds him that he didn't leave Zoro behind either, which finally gets through to his First Mate. Luffy knows that his inherent belief in the goodness of his crew is enough of a reason to trust them, and Zoro begrudgingly agrees, even if he doesn't much care for Sanji.

At Baratie, Koby and Helmeppo sneak off to the bar to do shots while Zeff and Garp talk it out upstairs. Koby suggests that the Straw Hats might not be the villains the Marines think they are, and nothing will ever change if they keep going along with the same thing over and over. It doesn't take much to get Koby drunk, and it only takes two shots for him to reveal to Helmeppo that Garp and Luffy are related. But more importantly, the pair manage what Garp could not, and get the bartender to share what he knows about Luffy — for a price, of course.

At Nojiko's, Usopp does what he can to help by building small smoke bombs for his slingshot, despite Buggy's non-stop heckling. Out in the grove, Nami sneaks by, shovel in hand, to dig out her 100 million Berry to deliver to Arlong. Nojiko catches her, breaking the box she uncovers to find all the stolen treasure, and finally demands an explanation. Nami tells her that after Belle-Mere's death, she sought out Arlong and struck a deal with him. In exchange for joining the crew as their cartographer, Arlong will give her the chance to raise 100 million Berry to buy back Coco Village from him. Nojiko is hurt Nami never told her, but if there's one thing Nami is going to do, it's keep a secret to keep her loved ones safe.

Nezumi catches the two in the tangerine grove and confiscates the money. His knowledge of the exact amount Nami has stashed tips her off, and she realizes Arlong is behind it all, and that he never intended to hold up their deal. She tries to chase after Nezumi but breaks down on the path to Arlong Park and stabs her sawfish tattoo in a fit of rage. She's stopped from doing more serious damage by Luffy, who refuses to leave her alone, even if he doesn't fully understand what's going on. At last, Nami's walls come crumbling down completely, and she asks Luffy for help.

All eight episodes of One Piece are streaming now on Netflix.