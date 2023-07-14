Though Netflix has had mixed success with live-action anime adaptations, the streaming giant is going all in for their take on One Piece. For the first time in live-action, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew of good-hearted pirates will be voyaging into the Grand Line to recover the elusive One Piece treasure. It's an adventure that is still continuing to this day, as the beloved anime series currently consists of well over a thousand episodes. The first season of the Netflix adaptation will cover just a fraction of that epic tale, and fans of the long-running animated show are understandably apprehensive of a live-action series. For starters, Netflix has not garnered the most outstanding reputation for its past attempts at bringing anime to live-action. The 2017 Death Note movie and the one-season-long 2021 Cowboy Bepop show alone don't inspire confidence. Despite the poor reviews and low viewership of both, Netflix still felt confident enough in a One Piece adaptation to provide a large enough budget to make the upcoming series one of the most expensive shows ever made.

To find out how the upcoming series required such a massive price tag, read below for a comprehensive budget breakdown for Netflix's One Piece. Keep in mind, since One Piece has not yet been released at the time of this writing, the information provided is partially speculative.

What Was the Budget for the Original One Piece Anime?

Budgeting an anime series like One Piece is no small feat. Being on the air since 1999 with over a thousand episodes, the hit animated series is widely recognized as one of the longest-running anime shows ever made. While the price has likely fluctuated in its many years on the air, the average budget per episode of One Piece is approximately $90,000-$100,000. With about 1,060 episodes and counting, that makes for a lifetime series budget of roughly $95.4-$106 million. That's not including the One Piece storylines outside the main series, of which there are many. There are a total of 20 different Original Video Animations and 14 feature films, some of which were even released theatrically. The budgets for many of these projects are unknown, though OVAs are traditionally cheaper to produce, often costing less than a million dollars. Feature films are much more extensive productions and likely add several more millions of dollars to the franchise's total.

Compared to other anime television productions, this budget places One Piece around the same price point as Naruto Shippuden, which also costs around $100,000 per episode to produce. That's no small number, but still marginally lower than some of the big expensive heavy hitters. Those include shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan at $150,000 per episode, as well as Dragon Ball Super at $160,000 per episode.

Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Budget Broken Down by Department

Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation reportedly boasts a budget of $18 million per episode, making it one of the most expensive shows ever made. To put into context how much that is compared to other massive shows, One Piece has a bigger per-episode budget than The Sandman, See, Game of Thrones, and The Mandalorian, all of which cost $15 million per episode. The shows that exceed One Piece's budget include The Pacific and House of the Dragon at $20 million per episode, WandaVision at $25 million per episode, Stranger Things at $30 million per episode, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at $58 million per episode.

With the first season of the Netflix series set to be eight episodes long, the first season of the live-action One Piece will cost at least $144 million, which is about $40 million more than what the anime it's based on has spent in its 20+ years on the air.

Cast

For the show's main cast, Netflix largely filled it with lesser-known stars to play the iconic roles. This includes Iñaki Godoy (La querida del Centauro) as Luffy, Mackenyu (Knights of the Zodiac) as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero (Greenleaf) as Usopp, and Taz Skylar (The Lazarus Project) as Sanji. The main stars were likely paid somewhere between $1-2 million each as the stars of Netflix's One Piece adaptation.

VFX

Certainly, most of the budget for One Piece went to the visuals and effects, as Netflix really didn't pull any punches to bring the world of the popular anime to life. In an age where CGI and digital effects have become incredibly prevalent, it's admirable that Netflix's live-action One Piece will be utilizing plenty of practical effects as well. From the massive sets and ships to the anime-accurate makeup on characters like the clown pirate Captain Buggy (Jeff Ward), the fantastical world of One Piece is already coming to life. There will still be some extensive digital effects present as well, such as the massive sea serpent that Luffy and his crew encounter in the trailer.

Shooting Locations

Netflix's live-action One Piece series was reportedly filmed in South Africa, Spain, and Mexico, all of which are located near the ocean, which is fairly important in a show about pirates.

How Will Netflix Decide if the One Piece Live-Action Series is Successful?

The success of the live-action One Piece and its prospects of getting a second season depends entirely on how many Netflix accounts login and view the show in its entirety once it premieres later this Summer. Netflix is clearly hoping that the anime adaptation will be a big hit, or they wouldn't have spent the record-breaking amount of money that they did to get the show developed. Being the second-most expensive show ever produced by Netflix, the streaming giant is likely expecting viewership numbers on the level of their most expensive show, Stranger Things.

That being said, the odds of success for the live-action One Piece are something of a crapshoot. As mentioned earlier, Netflix didn't have great success with the live-action versions of Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, with both setting up sequels that haven't and probably won't be made. The good news is that, if Netflix's live-action One Piece is a success, they'll have a near-bottomless pile of source material to adapt from for many more seasons.

The live-action One Piece series sails onto Netflix on Thursday, August 31, 2023.