Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the One Piece season finale.

Netflix’s One Piece is the exciting adaptation of Eiichirô Oda’s blockbuster manga series. The series brings the worldwide phenomenon to life, bringing the colorful cast of characters into live action with all their adventurous spirit. The search for the One Piece, the legendary treasure left behind by former Pirate King Gold Roger, has set the world into an age of piracy. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young man eager to find the treasure and become the next King of the Pirates. Throughout the season, his adventures bring him friends and foes as he pursues his important dream.

Luffy Dreams of Becoming King of the Pirates

Monkey D. Luffy is the energetic, positive, and resilient captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. As a young boy, Luffy was inspired by Red-Haired Shanks (Peter Gadiot), a formidable yet friendly pirate who exemplified the free-spirited nature of good pirates. Luffy’s dreams of becoming a pirate are core to his identity, as he relentlessly pursues his dream of becoming King of the Pirates, the freest man in the world. In order to accomplish his goals, he sets out to recruit a crew and find the mysterious One Piece, the fabled treasure left behind by the former King of the Pirates, Gold Roger.

After inadvertently eating a mysterious Devil Fruit, the Gum-Gum fruit, Luffy’s body develops the properties of rubber, allowing him to stretch and contort his body in superhuman ways. He eagerly and naively begins his journey on a small boat—which soon sinks, forcing him into a barrel and into a series of misadventures. Luffy’s positivity is on immediate display as he befriends Koby (Morgan Davies), another young man who was trapped in service of the Alvida Pirates. Luffy helps defeat Alvida and escapes with Koby, motivating the fearful boy to make his own decisions and pursue his own dreams.

The Straw Hat Pirates Bring Misfits Together

This season of One Piece sees Luffy recruit the first four members of his crew: Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. Luffy first works together with Zoro and Nami in Shells Town to steal a valuable map and defeat the unjust Marines, though the two initially rebut Luffy’s requests that they join his crew. Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) was a feared pirate hunter in the East Blue who has trained in swordsmanship his entire life. After his friend and rival Kuina passes away in an accident, he takes it upon himself to accomplish the goal the two had promised to achieve: to become the Greatest Swordsman in the World. Meanwhile, Nami (Emily Rudd) is first introduced as a thief who steals a map to the Grand Line from a Marine base, accidentally working with Luffy along the way. The map is sought after by pirates and Marines alike, as it plays a key part in helping find the One Piece. It’s revealed that Nami is actually a part of the Arlong Pirates, the fiercest crew in the East Blue. However, she is a member under false pretense, only doing so in order to steal enough money to free her village from the fishman pirates’ tyranny.

Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) is a lively yet cowardly sniper who loves telling tall tales about his “grand adventures.” After he and the Straw Hats save his best friend Kaya from being killed by pirates, they are gifted with the Going Merry, their first official ship. He sets off to become a brave warrior of the sea, hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps and return with actual stories of thrilling adventures. The last to join the crew is Sanji (Taz Skylar), a cook on the Baratie, a floating restaurant run by a former pirate captain. As a child, he and Zeff (Craig Fairbrass) were stranded on a deserted rock after a storm. After Zeff gives Sanji all the food they had, going so far as to sacrifice his own leg to survive, the young man becomes fiercely loyal to the seasoned pirate. However, Zeff pushes Sanji to leave the Baratie and do what he failed to do himself: find the All Blue, a fabled ocean that holds all the ingredients in the world in one place.

The Crew Defeats Fierce Pirates and Marines

Throughout their journeys on the East Blue, the Straw Hats faced countless foes, both Marines and pirates alike. First, Luffy frees Koby from Captain Alvida, a violent pirate holding him captive. Then, he works with Zoro and Nami to defeat corrupt Marine captain Axe-Hand Morgan in Shells town. They then free a village from the clutches of Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward), a circus-themed pirate with the Devil Fruit ability to split his body into multiple floating parts. Afterward, they foil Captain Kuro, a devious pirate who tricked and poisoned a wealthy young girl for years.

Throughout the season, there’s one Marine in particular who persistently pursues the crew. Vice-Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) begins his search for the pirate in a straw hat. Garp takes Koby under his wing, seeing potential in the young cadet with fierce morals. Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward) is asked by Garp to find Luffy, giving Zoro a chance to duel with the current strongest swordsman. Though Zoro is defeated, he swears to Luffy that he’ll never lose again.

After Nami betrays the Straw Hats to return to Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), Luffy and the rest of her friends follow up to free her. When they discover that Arlong has killed Nami’s mother and attacked her village, the Straw Hats band together to help their navigator. Luffy challenges Arlong in a brutal brawl, eventually defeating the otherworldly powerful fishman and freeing Nami from her oppressor.

It's later revealed that Garp’s interest in Straw Hat is more personal, as he’s actually Luffy’s grandfather. After Arlong’s defeat, he once more challenges Luffy, hoping to dissuade the boy from pursuing a life of piracy. When Luffy demonstrates incredible resilience and commitment to his dreams, Garp ceases testing his grandson and lets him leave.

Where Will the Straw Hats Sail Next?

The season ends with grand promises of more adventures to come, as Luffy earns his first bounty and wanted poster to become a full-fledged and notorious pirate. The 30 million berry bounty is the highest in the East Blue, showing just how far Luffy has come from his humble beginnings. As the flyer makes its way across the seas, we see familiar faces and mysterious new foes. Mihawk is shown meeting Shanks and his crew, revealing that the two were rivals and old friends. When Shanks sees that Luffy has taken his first step to becoming a great pirate, it’s a cause for celebration and partying. However, the wanted poster is not a welcome sight for everyone. A shadowy Marine Captain sees that there’s a new upstart in the East Blue and sets the poster ablaze with a cigar, foreshadowing a new rival in hot pursuit of the crew.

Vice-Admiral Garp takes Koby and Helmeppo (Aidan Scott) under his direct tutelage, choosing them as his proteges and placing his hopes for the future of the Marines on their shoulders. Unlike the other shady Marines seen so far, this trio of Marines is committed to protecting the innocent and keeping people safe from chaotic pirates. While Garp may have let Luffy continue to pursue his dream, he refuses to let other pirates cause danger in the open seas.

After defeating the Arlong Pirates, Nami and her village are finally freed from the fishman’s oppressive rule and the map to the Grand Line is their sole possession. Now a restored member of the Straw Hat Pirates, the crew sets sail once more, this time on to even bigger adventures. As a symbol of their loyal friendship and commitment to achieving their dreams, the crew kick their leg up on a barrel and declare that they will achieve their goals. Now that they finally have the map to the Grand Line, Straw Hats laugh in gleeful excitement as they set sail for the treacherous stretch of ocean full of powerful pirates and the alleged location of the mythical One Piece. Luffy has his crew, his ship, and even his first bounty. But even with all these adventures under their belt, there is so much more for the Straw Hats, and audience, to experience on this decade-spanning epic journey. Entering the Grand Line is only the beginning...

