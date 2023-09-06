Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix show One Piece.Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved anime One Piece has proven a surefire hit. The show stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, an enthusiastic young boy who dreams of retrieving the legendary One Piece and becoming King of the Pirates.

Some are friends, and some are foes, but they are all incredible, endlessly entertaining characters. And while not all have the same screen time, they all leave their mark on the show, easily becoming one of One Piece's most unforgettable aspects.

10 Don Krieg

Infamous East Blue pirate Don Krieg has only one major scene in the live-action adaptation of One Piece, but it's quite memorable. Krieg appears during a fight with Dracule Mihawk, using his notoriously underhand tactics to try and win; alas, the Warlord of the Sea ultimately prevails.

RELATED: Netflix's 'One Piece' Main Characters, Ranked by Likability

Unlike the anime and manga, where Krieg is the main antagonist during the Baratie arc, the live-action version cuts his role to a single scene. His part is more of a nod to the fans and an Easter egg rather than a significant appearance, but his infamous tacts get showcased, making him a memorable, if fleeting, appearance.

9 Gold Roger

One Piece's first episode starts with a great scene narrated by the iconic Ian McShane. Famous pirate Gold Rogers meets his end at the hands of the show's primary antagonist, Vice Admiral Garp, as numerous future pirates witness. Before dying, Rogers talks about his legendary treasure, the One Piece, launching a new generation of pirates into the high seas.

Despite only having one scene, Rogers is pivotal to One Piece. He effectively kickstarts the story, acting as the raison d'etre for Luffy and many other of the show's famous pirates. New Zealand actor Michael Dorman makes the most of his limited screen time, turning Rogers into a memorable character whose shadow looms large over the rest of the season.

8 Kuro

Kuro is the captain of the Black Cat Pirates and the main villain of episodes 3 and 4. Posing as Klahadore, the butler to a kind and sickly young woman named Kaya, Kuro plots to poison her on her eighteenth birthday and secure control over her family's shipyards.

Alexander Maniatis goes all-in on Kuro's villainous tendencies, crafting a truly detestable and obnoxious villain whom audiences grow to hate in just two episodes. Kuro is cruel and cunning, the closest thing to a stereotypical pirate in One Piece. He survives the events at Kaya's manor and escapes into the sea, hinting at his return in a potential second season.

7 Alvida

Image via Netflix

The scene-stealing Ilia Sorelýs Paulino plays Alvida in the live-action adaptation of One Piece. She is the first major pirate introduced, holding Koby captive while looking for Zoro, the notorious Pirate Hunter. Alvida fights with a large spiked iron club, although her talents are no match for Luffy's Devil Fruit abilities.

RELATED: Badass Women In Anime That Stole The Entire Show

Like other pirates in the show, Alvida only has a few scenes, but Paulino devours them. Alvida returns during a brief scene in episode 8, suggesting she'll form an alliance with Buggy against Luffy and the Straw Hats. Her presence in a potential season 2 will be pleasantly welcome, as Alvida was an instantly unforgettable character in season 1.

6 Arlong

Arlong is the main villain in One Piece season 1. A fishman with a raging hatred against humanity for their treatment of his kind, Arlong is the captain of the Arlong Pirates and the ruler of Arlong Park. He fancies himself the owner of the East Blue and ambitions to conquer the four seas to enslave humanity.

Although buried under mountains of impressive make-up, McKinley Belcher III still delivers an impressive performance as Arlong. He is menacing and ruthless, causing death and destruction everywhere he goes; in short, he is everything a great villain should be. Arlong loses his final fight against Luffy, but considering his body isn't shown after the battle, chances are he's still alive and angrier than ever at the daring Straw Hat pirates.

5 Chef Zeff

Image via Netflix

Craig Faribrass plays Chef Zeff in Netflix's One Piece. Introduced in episode 5 as a retired pirate who now owns a successful restaurant, Baratie, Chef Zeff is Sanji's father figure and a caring, if somewhat aggressive, man.

Chef Zeff's backstory as the notorious Red-Foot pirate is among the most touching in One Piece. His sacrifice to ensure Sanji's survival and his willingness to eat his own leg to survive show his brutal but caring nature, making him one of the most memorable pirates in the show. One Piece is all about how not all pirates are bad, despite their lawless actions, and Chef Zeff might be the greatest example. He isn't "good" in the traditional sense of the word, but he is honorable and loving, a pirate with a heart of gold.

4 "Red-Haired" Shanks

Image via Netflix

Red-Haired Shanks is a fan-favorite character in One Piece's anime and manga, so Peter Gadiot had a considerable challenge bringing him to live-action. Fortunately, the British actor knocked it out of the park with a heart-warming performance that stole every fan's heart.

Shanks is Luffy's childhood hero and inspiration to become a pirate. The red-haired pirate lost his arm while defending the boy before gifting him the beloved straw hat that would become his most prized possession. Shanks is a major figure in the show and one of the most inspiring mentors. His kind and honorable approach to piracy shaped Luffy's worldview, while Gadiot's warm performance is the perfect antidote to the show's more over-the-top vibe.

3 Buggy the Clown

Image via Netflix

From the second he pops on the screen, Jeff Ward is an instant star and one of One Piece's strongest assets. His take on the notorious pirate Buggy the Clown is inspired, expertly blending the character's larger-than-life personality with the intimidating nature necessary to sell his role as an antagonist.

RELATED: The Most Popular Anime Series for Beginners to Watch

Buggy is one of One Piece's best characters. Season 1 does excellently utilizing him, with Ward making the most out of every second on screen without overextending his welcome. Buggy acts as both ally and foe throughout season 1, and while the last episode hints at his ongoing grudge against Luffy, chances are this opportunistic clown will never commit to either side for too long.

2 Dracule "Hawk-Eye" Mihawk

Image via Netflix

If there's one word to describe Dracule Mihawk, it's "badass." Mihawk is badass in the manga, incredibly badass in the anime, and extremely badass in the live-action. His swordsmanship translates beautifully into live-action, and his action scenes in Netflix's One Piece are the best in season 1.

Steven Ward is pitch-perfect casting as the infamous Warlord of the Sea, embodying Mihawk's stoic personality to a tee. If season 1 has one flaw, it's not having enough of Mihawk. Hopefully, the show will last long enough to show Mihawk's training of Zoro, allowing Ward and Mackenyu more time to explore their characters' complex relationship.

1 Monkey D. Luffy

Image via Netflix

Netflix's One Piece lives and dies with Iñaki Godoy's take on the iconic Monkey D. Luffy. The character is beloved worldwide and the main reason why One Piece ranks among the all-time best manga and anime. Godoy had the herculean task of living up to audiences' expectations and doing justice to Eiichiro Oda's creation.

Luckily for everyone, Godoy exceeded every expectation, creating a brilliant portrayal of one of anime's most timeless characters. Netflix's Luffy is charming, enthusiastic, loving, and happy-go-lucky; however, he's also brave, daring, loyal, and resourceful, embodying the best qualities a pirate should have. There's no doubt he'll one day become the King of the Pirates; hopefully, the show will last long enough for fans to see it.

NEXT: The Best Netflix Characters, Ranked