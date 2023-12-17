The Big Picture Netflix announced a new anime adaptation of One Piece titled The One Piece that will stream globally.

The new series will be produced by WIT Studio and will take the story back to its beginning in the East Blue saga.

Netflix will also premiere another series based on Eiichiro Oda's work called Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation in January 2024.

Ahoy, Straw Hats! With the One Piece manga and anime still going strong into their third decades, and the live-action Netflix adaptation heading into production for a second season, fans of Monkey D. Luffy and co. are currently thriving. With the success of the live-action adaptation, which topped the charts on its release, it comes as no surprise that Netflix is embracing this treasure they've unearthed with open arms. Today, at Jump Festa 2024, the streamer announced that One Piece will be getting a brand-new anime adaptation, set to stream globally on Netflix.

Titled The One Piece, the new anime is a collaboration between Netflix, and representitives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network and Toei Animation Co. The series will be produced by WIT Studio, the same studio behind Spy x Family and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. Netflix announced the new series with a short teaser video, which also revealed that The One Piece will take Luffy's adventure back to where it all began: The East Blue saga, the same starting point as the live-action series.

This is not the only series based on the works of Eiichiro Oda that will hit Netflix in the future. The streamer will also premiere Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, based on a manga Oda created at 19 years old, in January 2024. According to Netflix, the series follows Ryuima, "a samurai entangled in a world disrupted by an ominous force—a dragon capable of unleashing catastrophic destruction upon the land."

Why Is There a New 'One Piece' Anime?

There is, of couse, the obvious: with the success of One Piece in the live-action format, it was only a matter of time before Netflix found a way to expand the IP, striking while the proverbial iron is hot. While the streamer does host the original anime series in some markets, there is also the small (or rather, large) matter of the episode count. Currently clocking in at over 1100 episodes, new fans curious to experience the series in its anime form might find themselves intimidated by the sheer scale of the undertaking. A new anime based on the manga, and born from a collaboration between animation heavy-hitters, seems at the very least like an intriguing way to bring in a new audience, and tell the story in a new way for long-time fans.

Check out the announcement video for The One Piece, which currently has no scheduled release date, below. In the meantime, fans can stream Season 1 of the live-action One Piece on Netflix.

One Piece (Live-Action)

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Genres Action , Adventure , Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 1

