After a not-so-brief hiatus, One Piece — the anime — is about to return for new episodes. The long-running anime series will continue its Egghead Arc, and fans of the franchise who don't live in Japan received great news this week. Crunchyroll announced that the new episodes will become available to stream simultaneously with the Japanese release, and all of that is set to kick off on April 6.

The Egghead Arc is extremely important for the franchise because it signals the beginning of the end for the story of Luffy. This arc is currently slated as the first segment of "The Final Saga," which will bring the story to a close after more than 25 years on air. However, One Piece fans won't have to get emotional any time soon. The manga series is still far from done, and franchise creator Eiichiro Oda himself has revealed that he won't wrap up the story any time earlier than 2027, meaning that the anime series could extend as far as 2030 — if you consider that the anime is more than one hundred chapters behind story-wise.

While the wait for the anime series' return has been relatively long, fans who follow One Piece religiously were warned that there would be a gap in the exhibition. Back in October, a video announcement made it clear that the show would take a breather and return in 2025. Even though details of the pause were not informed, this is probably due to the intense production pace of episodes that often takes its toll on the production team.

What Else Is Happening In The 'One Piece World'?

While fans wait for the Egghead Arc to resume, there is also great news for those who like to watch episodes in the English dub version. Crunchyroll also announced that, as early as next week, episodes 1109-1122 will become available on the platform in the English dub, as well as One Piece Specials 14 to 16. So there's a new way to catch up with the anime series for those who aren't the biggest fans of subtitles.

The return of the anime series is certainly good news for fans, but the situation is a little bit blurry when it comes to One Piece's live-action counterpart. The good news for Season 2 of the Netflix series is that filming has wrapped and we've already got a first-look image for the upcoming episodes. However, since One Piece is chock-full of complex practical and special effects, this might mean that the new season isn't debuting in 2025. So far, Netflix hasn't announced a specific return date for the show. At least Season 3 is already in the works.

Crunchyroll will start rolling out brand-new episodes of One Piece on April 6.