The long-running One Piece anime is about to return, continuing its 21st Season with the Egghead Arc Part 2. To hype up the anime's return from its hiatus, a snippet of the show's new opening and teaser footage of what's to come for the Straw Hats has been revealed.

The teaser starts with Monkey D. Luffy saying they're back, and another showdown is about to take place. Alongside some crazy action scenes and massive explosions across Egghead Island, the new opening theme has been revealed. "Angel & Devil" by GRe4N BOYZ will be the official theme for Egghead arc part 2. The group has previously written songs for the franchise, such as "4 Ever Doon!!!!!" and "PHANTOM -Yakusoku-," both used in the Tokyo One Piece Tower collaboration, One Piece Live Attraction: Phantom.

The Egghead Arc is said to be the most critical arc in the One Piece franchise, as it is said to answer many questions, such as clues to what Devil Fruits are, Bartholomew Kuma's and Jewelry Bonney's past, and who caused the God Valley incident. Season 21 first aired in January 2024 and currently sits at 34 episodes, closing with part 1 in October 2024. Since then, the One Piece franchise has released a lot of specials to keep fans busy during this gap.

When Will 'One Piece' End?

One Piece is an ongoing Japanese franchise that first launched in 1997. It follows a group of pirates who are after the One Piece and want Monkey D. Luffy to become King of the Pirates. As of this writing, the manga is still publishing new volumes, currently sitting at 111 in Japanese and 110 in English. Meanwhile, over 1,000 episodes of the anime have been broadcast worldwide. The franchise has such a chokehold on anime culture that it won world records and sold millions of manga copies globally.

It was rumored that One Piece would end around 2024 or 2025, which was clearly false. The manga is currently in its Final Saga, which was confirmed to be the final act, according to Crunchyroll. But due to Oda taking his time with his stories and the manga currently covering the Elbaf arc, it's unlikely that One Piece's story will end this year. While a scheduled date of One Piece's conclusion has yet to be revealed, GameRant reported that Oda has a vision of how this story will end and plans to stick to it until the very end.

One Piece Season 21 returns on April 5, 2025, and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.