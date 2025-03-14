This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

If you're looking forward to the return of One Piece — the anime — and its Egghead Arc but don't own a Crunchyroll subscription, Netflix has excellent news for you. This week, the streamer announced that the new episodes of the long-running anime series are also debuting on the platform, and fans won't even have to wait long: the new episodes will debut on the platform next month. In Japan, the Egghead Arc is set to resume on April 6.

The only thing that Netflix hasn't made clear is whether the new One Piece episodes will become available simultaneously with Japan. Crunchyroll is airing each new episode on the same day that they air on Fuji TV. If Netflix announced the release for April, though, this might indicate that the streamer is planning the same release strategy as Crunchyroll. This wouldn't be a first for Netflix: other popular anime like DanDaDan and Sakamoto Days have also been released on the same day as the Japanese debut.

