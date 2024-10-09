The world of One Piece is full of powerful pirates, from the opportunistic Blackbeard to the man shrouded in mystery, Shanks. While the seas reward strength, no character is strong enough to conquer it alone, leading to the creation of pirate crews. With a mixed bag of goals, a crew becomes a family, even those with unsightly dreams. No matter how they form, the best of the best always contain powerful pirates.

For crews to be on this list, they must explicitly be pirates, so no Revolutionary Army or other groups. Strength is a loose term, but generally, the crews must be made of strong and/or many individuals. However, some crews also form a fleet with many members spread around the world. This will also be considered for this list, along with former crews that are now disbanded. These ten pirate groups prove to have the world within their grasp, showing immense power through their strength and numbers.

10 Donquixote Family

Key Members: Donquixote Doflamingo, Vergo, Trebol

While the Donquixote might be more of a crime family, that usually goes hand in hand with being a pirate in the world of One Piece. After being born as a Celestial Dragon, Doflamingo's father left to live an honest life. Unfortunately, that only leads to pain and suffering, with Doflamingo and his brother, Corazon, slowly building a crime empire through the help of Trebol, eventually creating a pirate family where they would rule over Dressrosa.

With some hired help, Doflamingo has many fodder grunts helping him, boosting their strength. However, they find their way on this list because the family is quite extensive, with each member being reasonably strong. Outside of Doflamingo, which fans know is strong, they have members like Vergo, one of the strongest vice-admirals in One Piece, the imposing Pica, Diamante, and Trebol. Each member holds their weight, but Doflamingo is the only heavy hitter, so the Donquixote family is at the bottom of this list.

9 Cross Guild

Key Members: Buggy, Dracule Mihawk, Crocodile

Cross Guild is the most recent pirate crew to form in One Piece, with the reveal happening near the end of Wano. While some fans may argue it isn't a pirate crew, with Buggy's declaration to become Pirate King, they more than fit that category. After Buggy owed Crocodile some money, he helped finance their operation of Cross Guild, an organization that would put bounties on Marines. They have since become a real threat, with massive reach and influence.

Since Cross Guild is new, fans don't know the full scale of their strength, with the only notable members being Buggy and his old crew, as well as some former Baroque Works members. However, Mihawk and Crocodile are enough to bolster Cross Guild, with those two being some of the strongest characters in One Piece. If that isn't sufficient, then the organization's reach is sure to garner thousands of pirates, especially with Buggy, who most pirates seem to worship.

8 Straw Hat Grand Fleet

Key Members: Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Vinsmoke Sanji

As the main cast, fans have seen the Straw Hat Pirates grow from Luffy in a barrel to ten strong members defeating an emperor of the sea. Luffy slowly built his crew arc by arc, inviting rejects and monsters to go on the adventure of a lifetime. This has created an inseparable bond, with many more joining in Dressrosa, one of their best One Piece arcs, where the Grand Straw Hat fleet was developed with members of the Giant Pirates, Bartolomeo, Cavendish, and more.

Luffy has made it clear that he would not be where he is without his friends, a testament to their strength and his trust in them. That is one of the strongest things a crew can have, but it also helps when each member is powerful and is only getting stronger. Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbei are the strongest, but the rest are no slouches either, as they continuously defeat opponents stronger than them. As an emperor, the Straw Hats have to be strong, with their Grand Fleet adding many more powerful members, but the Straw Hats still have a bit to go before they can claim to be the strongest.

7 The Red Hair Pirates

Key Members: Shanks, Benn Beckman, Lucky Roux

Fans know the Red Hair Pirates have been around for a while, with them being active when Luffy was a child, ultimately inspiring him to become a pirate. Shanks, their captain, was a former member of the Roger Pirates, who left after the captain fell sick and sometime after, started building his crew. Fans don't know much about them, but they saw their first glimpse during Egghead, with more soon to follow.

Gaging the strength of the Red Hair Pirates is tricky because fans haven't seen much of them or how many there are. They now know the crew has some sort of fleet; however, Shanks joked about them being weak. Either way, all fans need to know is that Shanks' main crew is enough to land him a decent spot on this list. After crashing the most epic battle in anime, fans were privy to their strength and influence as they struck fear into some of the strongest characters in One Piece.

6 The Charlotte Family

Key Members: Charlotte Linlin, Charlotte Katakuri, Charlotte Smoothie