Netflix has released a new poster for One Piece, the upcoming live-action television adaptation of the manga of the same name. Featuring the main cast of the show on the deck of the Going Merry, the poster teases a joyful adventure making its way to televisions from all over the world. After following Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) journey on the page for years, audiences will have the opportunity of watching the beloved tale in live-action, bringing a new perspective to this pirate crew's quest. The search for power has begun, and non-stop action will be involved at every turn when the Going Merry heads out into unknown territory.

The manga deals with the young pirate crew looking for the titular One Piece, a device that would allow Luffy to be proclaimed king of the pirates. But with the entire community knowing the power the artifact could bring, obtaining it will be easier said than done. The protagonist also has to deal with a very peculiar condition, given how his body appears to be made out of rubber after eating a Devil Fruit by accident. While his new physiology can certainly be uncomfortable, it will allow him to do things the other pirates simply can't, giving him an unexpected advantage.

Besides having abilities beyond anyone's wildest dreams, Luffy won't be alone for the ride. In a world populated by fantastical creatures, having friends always turns out to be resourceful, and a ship's captain is always in need of a crew. Nami (Emily Rudd) is a very ambitious girl, but she doesn't desire the One Piece for her own benefit. Her actual mission is setting sail and mapping out every corner of the world that can be represented through cartography. Alongside the rest of the explosive cast of the series, including Mackenyu and Taz Skylar, Godoy and Rudd are ready to bring the classic pirate adventure to life.

The Inspiration Behind the Adventure

The story of the upcoming television series couldn't exist without the manga that served as the inspiration for the journey ahead. Created by Eiichiro Oda in 1997, the print version of Luffy's journey is still going strong, with the latest volume being released about a month ago. While the English version of the publication always takes some time to follow the original, fans of the story always have something to look forward. And after more than two decades of the crew running around in the manga and the anime, it's a time for it to reach new audiences through live-action television.

You can check out the new poster for One Piece below, before the series premieres on August 31: