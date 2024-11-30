At over a thousand episodes, One Piece is one of the biggest anime in history and has no plans to slow down, with the story entering its best part yet. There are so many things to love about One Piece, from its world-building to its characters, plot, and creativity. However, just because it has a goofy exterior doesn't mean the show has nothing to say. One Piece is an incredibly profound and inspiring anime that can move fans with its emotional weight and thought-provoking themes.

The best way to encapsulate these messages is through a quote, a simple line of text that has the weight and depth to change lives forever. Like the seas, One Piece can be pretty deep, delivering some of the best quotes in anime. A quote is considered deep when it is meaningful, thought-provoking, explains something in a profound and philosophical sense, emotional, and has something to say. These ten quotes best represent those aspects in their world and ours and prove why One Piece is one of the greatest anime of all time.

10 "I want to live!"

Nico Robin in Episode 278

Water 7 and Enies Lobby are some of the Strawhat's best arcs in One Piece, ripe with drama, emotion, hype, and incredible moments. With Nico Robin voluntarily captured because of what she knows, the Strawhats go to her rescue, but first must convince Robin she wants to live despite her troubled past. With her friends challenging the government to free her, she is finally not alone and ultimately declares, "I want to live!"

While this quote doesn't seem like anything special and doesn't speak about the real world, it is an incredibly deep and important quote in the world of One Piece. It is meaningful, emotional, and a changing point for Robin's character, making every fan shed ugly tears. This moment is one of the best in the series, and this simple quote speaks louder than most other shows, reverberating throughout the world.

9 "Let them laugh."

Blackbeard in Episode 147

Many fans know Blackbeard as the wielder of one of the most powerful devil fruits, front runner for the One Piece, and the main villain of the series. However, he had a humble beginning with his introduction in the Jaya arc right before Skypiea. Encountering Luffy at a bar, he seemingly disagrees with the protagonist about everything except a dream, to which he exclaims, "Let them laugh," when a group mocks Luffy for believing in a Sky Island.

Like the previous quote, this one doesn't seem like too much on the outside, but digging deeper, fans can find its surprisingly motivational meaning. One of the central motifs of One Piece is dreams, with each Strawhat having a clear dream, which is ultimately the reason for the story. Blackbeard is saying to shrug off the disbelievers and focus on yourself and what you know. A motivational sentiment fans would appreciate a lot more if it didn't come from one of the most heinous villains in anime.

8 "The One Piece is real!"

Whitebeard in Episode 485

One of the strongest characters in the history of One Piece, Whitebeard is a prominent figure and former emperor of the sea. Despite getting small tidbits of him, fans never saw him in full action until Marineford, the greatest anime arc ever. Going to war against the Marines and World Government to free Ace, Whitebeard fought a courageous battle and, with his dying breath, reignited the Great Pirates era by stating, "The One Piece is real!"

While this quote has become more of a meme nowadays, it still stands tall and legendary, just like the man who uttered the words. It may not impact the real world, but it was a game changer in One Piece, as it ushered in a new era of pirates to finally claim the elusive treasure. It was the Marines' worst nightmare and a meaningful and emotional quote, reassuring countless pirates' dreams to continuing their journey.

7 "If we lose credibility by admitting fault, we didn't have any to begin with."

Fujitora in Episode 736

The time skip changed many things, from world events to characters, such as new Admirals after Akainu became Fleet Admiral and Aokiji left. One such replacement is Fujitora, a wise and blind man who wishes to wash out corruption and create a peaceful land. However, this is too difficult as he pushes against the tyrannical World Government and the strong-willed Akainu, who disagree on many things and where this quote comes from.

While Fujitora is one of the strongest Marines, his most significant impact is felt through his wise words, specifically when he said, "If we lose credibility by admitting fault, we didn't have any to begin with." This quote speaks to what is happening in their universe and reflects the real world, criticizing governments for not taking responsibility. Fujitora delivered a clear message through a masterfully worded quote that is as thought-provoking as it is true.

6 "A man's dream will never die."

Blackbeard in Episode 147

Blackbeard finds himself with not only another quote on this list but also one from the same episode as the previous one. Blackbeard says, "A man's dream will never die," in the same context as "Let them laugh." He says this to Luffy, but while they are words he would agree with, Luffy never says a word and simply walks away. Blackbeard is one of the strongest characters in One Piece, but he can also deliver an impactful quote.

This quote is fairly self-explanatory and again speaks about the key themes of One Piece. These words not only established Blackbeard's character but also became more prominent later in the series. Even if they fail at their dream, they still have it, and when they die, someone else will carry on with that same dream, as Luffy did with Roger. However, this quote also reflects real life and how we always hold onto our dreams, whether big or unrealistic.

5 "Don't try to find a reason for someone's love."

Sengoku in Episode 742

Dressrosa has always been a polarizing arc among fans, with some praising its moments and storytelling while others criticize its pacing. Whether or not fans can agree that Dressrosa is one of One Piece's best arcs, they were unexpectedly pleased by Sengoku's conversation with Trafalgar Law. With Law contemplating why Corazon helped him, Sengoku responds with, "Don't try to find a reason for someone's love."

This quote cuts deep with or without the context, as fans can either understand the weight of the statement regarding Law or in their own lives. People often contemplate why or if they are loved, but this quote helps ease that overthinking, hammering home the point that love doesn't need a reason. This profound comment explains the complexity of humans and how we need to simplify things sometimes, making it an incredibly deep quote.

4 "As long as I live, there are infinite chances."

Luffy in Episode 1051