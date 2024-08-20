The Big Picture One Piece anime remake details are emerging, celebrating the legacy of the iconic project.

A year on since the One Piece anime remake was announced and now, details have begun to emerge regarding what exactly it is fans can expect. About a week ago, the entire world and fans of the manga all over, celebrated the One Piece Day 2024, marking the 25th anniversary of the iconic project. It celebrated the legacy of the anime series and the manga created by Eiichiro Oda. However, with it also came news of what lies ahead in the future of the franchise. The upcoming remake of the anime series will be handled by Wit Studio and will cover the adventures captured in Oda's original manga from the very beginning. The new remake aims to be different from the original anime and will be released on Netflix, although it does not have a release date yet.

One of the changes fans can expect when the remake finally arrives, will be an introduction to redesigned Straw Hats. Leading that charge will be Kyoji Asano as the character designer for the upcoming remake. Speaking during a special presentation during the aforementioned One Piece Day 2024, Asano, via ComicBook, unfurled his process of taking on the new designs for the Straw Hats. Right off the bat, Asano expresses a desire to bring forth Straw Hats that original creator Eiichiro Oda would be proud of. "When I was given the task to create the design, I thought I had to input Oda-sensei's way of drawing. I was determined to 'become' Oda-sensei and shut myself in for two months. Before eventually deciding on how they would look for the remake," the creative revealed. "I had to possess him in myself. So for these two months, I was determined to just draw One Piece, which was why I shut myself in. I've done this with other works, but you just lock yourself in a room and start off with a reproduction of art. You just reproduce the art and take it in."

The Upcoming Remake Will Move With The Times

Asano's determination to deliver a unique, yet relatable version of the Straw Hats is something that is sure to please fans of the manga and the original anime series alike. However, given that One Piece has been drawing in fans since its premiere in 1999, with a catalog boasting over 1000 episodes and counting, the original drawings themselves have evolved over time and this is what Asano must attempt. "With One Piece continuously being published for 25 years, the drawing style of Oda-sensei changes too," Asano explained. "There was a task of choosing which type of One Piece drawings we had to stick with for The One Piece. I thought it I could take the drawing types into my head, I would manage it. There were times I was worried if we could even start."

It is most certainly an enjoyable time to be a member of the One Piece universe. Beyond the ever-increasing number of episodes from the original anime and an upcoming remake, there is also Netflix's live-action adaptation. Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, the series was able to break a string of records with its debut season last year. After securing a second season order less than a month after its premiere, the series, which also stars Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, has recently begun production on the sophomore season.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for the One Piece remake series. The live-action One Piece series is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

