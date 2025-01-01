Running for nearly 25 years, One Piece is one of the longest anime to date, and with that comes many storylines and arcs. Fans know the anime for its expansive worldbuilding, interconnected plot, goofy characters, and fun adventure, with every arc delivering more and more. While fans know about the individual arcs, many aren't as aware of the collective sagas. These sagas are a collection of arcs with some plot connections.

With a total of eleven sagas, some contain many arcs, and some only contain one; either way, these are important in telling specific storylines that carry over. This list will rank every saga in One Piece by comparing the collection of arcs and how well they feed into one another. This list won't include any filler arcs and the sagas will be ranked based on their quality, enjoyability, plot, development, and worldbuilding.

11 Fishman Island

Arcs: Return to Sabaody and Fishman Island

The Fishman Island saga is the first after the iconic two-year time skip. After Bartholomew Kuma broke up the Strawhat Pirates, they each went on their own journey, training for two years to be strong when they entered the New World. Return to Sabaody sees the Strawhats reunite and embark on Fishman Island, the second and final arc of the Fishman Island saga, where the crew fights an evil pirate group.

While this saga has multiple arcs, most fans will agree that it is the worst in the franchise. Return to Sabaody was fun, and it was nice to see the crew reunite, but it didn't offer much more. Fishman Island expanded on the lore and dealt with heavy themes, but a lackluster villain and horrible pacing impeded it from being good. It was one of the most beautiful worlds in anime, but not much good came from this saga.

10 Thriller Bark

Arcs: Thriller Bark

The Thriller Bark saga only includes one arc and takes place after the events of Enies Lobby. Robin is back on the crew with a new boat, and Franky and the Strawhats are finally ready to continue their adventure. However, they encounter a ghost ship with one lone resident. With Gecko Moria stealing his shadow, they challenge him to a massive fight to conquer the warlord and take back their shadows.

Thriller Bark is a polarizing arc/saga, mainly because many fans don't believe that nothing really important happens, with it just being a side quest. While it does feature many vital scenes, breathtaking moments, and some of the best fights in One Piece, it is only one arc. One arc isn't enough to bolster an entire saga, making this one short and sweet but not enough content to compete against the rest.

9 Final Saga (So Far)

Arcs: Egghead

Most sagas get their title later on, which is why the current saga is called the Final Saga, even though fans don't know if it will be the final or if it will have a specific name. While this saga has a second arc, the list only features arcs in the anime, meaning only the anime Egghead counts. The Strawhats find themselves on the doorstep of the kingdom of science and must fight against the government to free the genius Dr. Vegapunk.

The Final Saga only has one anime arc, which isn't even done, with One Piece currently on hiatus. However, this unfinished arc already has enough content to make it one of the best. The Strawhats exploring Egghead is an enjoyable time, and the fight against Lucci is a marvel of animation. But the best part is the time away from the island, learning about Garp on Beehive and Sabo on Marijoa. But again, the saga only has one arc, meaning it can't be any higher.

8 Sky Island

Arcs: Jaya and Skypiea

The third saga in One Piece is the Sky Island saga, which follows the crew after they learn about the supposed myth of Skypiea. The first arc is Jaya, which sees the crew learn about the legend of Noland and the Sky Island. The following arc is Skypiea, where the crew get involved in a war between the Shandians, Skypieans, and the tyrant Enel as they fight for the right to claim the land.

The Sky Island saga gets lost among the rest, with only two arcs, one of which is reasonably forgettable. However, it introduced the main villain, Blackbeard, one of the most likely characters to find the One Piece, and had one of the most satisfying punches in anime. This saga is mainly just Skypiea, which features incredible comedy, critical lore/worldbuilding, and a profound plot, but it doesn't have enough content to match the other sagas.

7 Dressrosa

Arcs: Punk Hazard and Dressrosa

After the mess that was the Fishman Island saga, the crew makes a detour to Punk Hazard after hearing a distress call from the island. This starts the Dressrosa saga, which includes two arcs: Punk Hazard and Dressrosa. There they meet Trafalgar Law, who they ally with, taking down the laboratory on Punk Hazard and toppling Doflamingo's empire on Dressrosa, one of the strongest pirate crews in One Piece.

The Dressrosa saga is pretty polarizing, with many fans not enjoying Punk Hazard and having some complaints about the pacing in Dressrosa. While these criticisms are reasonable, the saga still includes lots of content for fans to enjoy, with a clear connection between the two arcs. The saga is a bit long for only two arcs, but Dressrosa has some of the best fights and moments in the series.

6 Wano

Arcs: Wano

The Wano saga is the most recent one to have concluded, ushering in the final saga. It only contains one arc of the same name but is exceptionally long, essentially the length of a few arcs. This arc sees the Strawhats finish their grand plan with Trafalgar Law to take down the emperor Kaido. With the alliance gaining information, fans witness the massive battle between the Strawhats and the Beast Pirates.

Despite only having one arc, the Wano saga ranks so high because it felt like two or three arcs. The arc contained nearly 200 episodes, making it the longest of the series. Even if it is only one arc, there was enough content for an entire saga, especially considering the importance. They took down two emperors, learned more about the world and poneglyphs, and established themselves as prominent figures, proving that One Piece improves with every arc.

5 East Blue

Arcs: Romance Dawn, Orange Town, Syrup Village, Baratie, Arlong Park, and Loguetown

The first saga in One Piece is the East Blue saga, which sees Luffy's initial journey, from building a crew to challenging the Marines and fearsome pirates. This saga contains six arcs, with most of them establishing the world, characters, and storyline. Luffy battles Buggy to free a village and Arlong to bring Nami back to his crew. It ends with Loguetown, where Luffy faces his most formidable challenge yet.

The East Blue saga contains the most arcs but is only around 50 episodes long, delivering a compact yet expansive story. This saga evokes a nostalgic feeling, reminding fans of simpler times when the prospect of becoming Pirate King wasn't anywhere close. These are some of the Strawhats' best arcs, showcasing their personalities and the simplicity of early One Piece, ​​​​​​making it a great saga.

4 Alabasta

Arcs: Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, Drum Island, and Alabasta

Taking place right after the East Blue, Alabasta is the second saga of One Piece and is tied for the second most arcs with five. This saga follows the crew's first steps into the Grand Line, one of the most dangerous seas, swarming with powerful pirates. The constant threat of Baroque Works plagues the Strawhats as they travel to Alabasta to defeat Crocodile, free the island, and reinstate Vivi as the princess.

The Alabasta saga features many smaller arcs, with Whiskey Peak and Little Garden adding some distinct moments but mainly setting up for the more significant arcs. Drum Island is full of emotion and introduces the ship's doctor, Tony Tony Chopper. But the best part of the saga is Alabasta, the expansive war with plenty of action, worldbuilding, plot development, and the culmination of the entire saga. Season two of One Piece live-action will adapt most of this saga.

3 Whole Cake Island

Arcs: Zou, Whole Cake Island, and Reverie

After the Dressrosa saga, the New World was finally getting better, and the following saga improved it even further. The Whole Cake Island saga has the Strawhats reconvening at Zou, where they learn of Sanji's departure. Now invading Whole Cake Island, the Strawhat crew looked to retrieve Sanji while stealing Big Mom's road poneglyph. The saga concludes with the Reverie, a discussion between the world's major nations.

The Whole Cake Saga is interesting, with phenomenal and disappointing elements in every arc. Zou is a nice transitional arc with great moments, Whole Cake has incredible fights, and Reverie expands the lore immensely. However, constant pacing issues and flashbacks hinder it from being the best saga. The arcs connect nicely, and it is still the best saga in the New World, but it is better in the One Piece manga.

2 Water 7

Arcs: Long Ring Long Land, Water 7, Enies Lobby, and Post Enies Lobby

After the events of Skypiea, the next saga was the Water 7 saga, which includes four arcs. Starting on a low note, the Strawhats battle against the Foxy Pirates to reclaim Chopper on their crew. With the need to repair their ship, the Strawhats head to Water 7. However, the crew are in the middle of a government conspiracy, challenging the world to get Robin back on their crew in an epic two-arc battle.

While One Piece had already established itself as a good anime at this time, Water 7 elevated the series to legendary status. Long Ring Long Land wasn't the best arc, but by no means bad. The meat of the saga was Water 7 and Enies Lobby, which feels like one connected arc. These are some of the best arcs in One Piece, with emotional moments, entertaining action, worldbuilding, and a widespread impact.

1 Paramount War

Arcs: Sabaody Archipelago, Amazon Lily, Impel Down, Marineford, and Post-War