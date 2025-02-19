Fans of the epic One Piece saga which also got its live-action series in 2023, have a new treasure to look forward to this spring. Crunchyroll has revealed that One Piece Season 14 Voyage 4 will arrive in North America on Blu-ray on May 27, 2025.

That’s right! This latest collection covers episodes 929 through 940 and will take fans through the action-packed Land of Wano arc. Not just that — Crunchyroll will also debut two special features alongside this release. The first is a newly commissioned U.S.-exclusive box art that celebrates another milestone in the continuing adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, and the second is especially exciting: textless versions of the opening songs! While many manga fans are already familiar with what lies ahead, here’s the official synopsis of the upcoming Blu-ray episodes so you’re ready for what lies ahead:

“Luffy arrives at the Land of Wano to find its people and its beautiful lands in a disastrous state. The one behind it all is Kaido of the Four Emperors, who is in league with the shogun! The Straw Hats search desperately for allies while the island’s tragic history comes to light. Amid the stories of the past, a tale of Oden and Gol D. Roger surfaces.”

Crunchyroll Has Teased Multiple More Releases for May 2025