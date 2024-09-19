It would seem that the organization to oppose Monkey D. Luffy's ambition of becoming King of the Pirates is finally beginning to take significant shape in Netflix's One Piece Season 2. The live-action series has found its Crocodile with Joe Manganiello, known for his role as Deathstroke in Zack Snyder's DC Universe, cast in the role of Mr. 0. In the manga's Arabasta Saga arc, Mr. 0, aka the "Desert King" Sir Crocodile, is the main villain and sits atop the Baroque Works organization, which is certainly going to oppose Luffy and the Straw Hats crew. According to Comic Book, Manganiello would be joining the second season of the live-action adaptation, taking on the role of a pirate who loves to have the sand in his boots due to his Devil Fruit abilities.

For those not familiar with the plethora of characters in Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga, Crocodile is a pirate that has one main aim in his agenda - the rulership and dominion of the desert locale known as Alabasta. Known within his organization, the Baroque Works as Mr. 0, the villain does not immediately employ force as a path to victory, rather he positions himself as a hero of the people while he plots to undermine Alabasta's ruler, King Cobra, on the side. Just as the Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit bestows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) with incredible stretchy and versatile powers. The Suna Suna no Mi grants the Warlord of the Sea the ability to transform, control, and create sand whenever he wants.

For the second season of One Piece, the adventures of the Going Merry will see the Straw Hats traveling to the likes of Loguetown, Little Garden, and Drum Island. A trip to Drum Island will see the crew meet up with its adorable ship doctor, Tony Tony Chopper. Once more, the coming season will be lead by the aforementioned Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The Arabasta Saga Host Both Old and New Faces

Image via Netflix

One Piece Season 2 is expanding across the Grand Line and with it comes a plethora of new characters to bring the story to life. Certain villainous faces will reprise their roles from the first season, including Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, Michael Dorman as Gold Roger, and Illia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida. New cast members for the Arabasta Saga arc include Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik as Drum Island's Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, the king of Arabasta, and Charithra Chandran as his daughter Vivi, aka Miss Wednesday.

While Manganiello's Mr. 0 leads the Baroque Works organization, his agents and stooges will be played by David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, and Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5. Rounding out the cast for the new season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Clive Russell as Crocus, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

One Piece Season 2 is aiming for a 2025 release date. Stream the first season on Netflix.

One Piece (Live-Action) 8 10

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

WATCH ON NETFLIX