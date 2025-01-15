As is often the case when there are conversations regarding bringing projects to live-action, there was a bit of skepticism when it came to Netflix's adaptation of One Piece, from anime to live-action. The manga and anime series were already hugely successful projects by all measurable metrics, and when the streamer's live-action, led by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, arrived in 2023, it followed in the footsteps of those who came before. The first season was a success, and with a second season in tow, there have been a number of additions to the cast. Per Variety, the One Piece Season 2 cast has expanded to include Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks), Yonda Thomas (Redemption), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Presumed Innocent).

Casting announcements were a main feature last year, and these are the latest trio to join Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, and Anton David Jeftha, who were only recently added to the cast. Sanchez, Thomas and Liao are expected to play a trio of interesting characters. When One Piece Season 2 premieres, Sanchez will play Dragon aka Monkey D. Dragon, father to the show's main protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. Thomas will play Igaram, the captain of the Arabasta royal guard. Remember, Arabasta is one of the destinations for the Straw Hats come the new season. Finally, Liao will play Ipponmatsu, owner of an arms shop in Loguetown.

'One Piece' Season 2 Has Greatly Expanded Its Cast

The highly anticipated second season of One Piece is currently in production in South Africa, and the show will hope to continue its faithfulness to the source material. A feature of the first season that was roundly praised. Besides all the aforementioned stars joining the cast, previously announced Season 2 newcomers include Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Clive Russell as Crocus, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9.

The entirety of Netflix's One Piece is based on the original mangaka by Eiichirô Oda, which has spanned an anime series chronicling well over 1000 episodes and counting. Joining the extensive cast of newcomers even as they sail into the Grand Line will be the Straw Hats, our beloved crew which includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

One Piece Season 2 is aiming for a 2025 release date. Stream the first season on Netflix.

