The Big Picture Sendhil Ramamurthy cast as Nefertari Cobra in One Piece season 2 on Netflix.

Ramamurthy's previous work in Doom Patrol proves he has the charisma for the role.

New cast additions, including David Dastmalchian, Daniel Lasker, and Camrus Johnson, for upcoming season.

Development on the second season of One Piece continues, and Netflix just announced yet another casting for the upcoming episodes of the series centered around Lauffey (Iñaki Godoy) and his journey. Sendhil Ramamurthy has been cast in the role of Nefertari Cobra. In the manga that inspired the successful streaming show, the character is a major part of the story known as the Arabasta Arc. It remains to be seen if Netflix brings that story from the page to the screen for the second season, or if the adaptation will take a different approach for the mysterious character.

Ramamurthy recently starred as Mr. 104 in Doom Patrol, the streaming television series that brought the DC Comics team of the same name to life on the screen. The character had the ability to control the elements of the periodic table at will. The series created by Jeremy Carver proved that Ramamurthy has enough charisma to stand out while starring alongside the talented cast of One Piece. Time will tell how Nefertari Cobra will influence Lauffey and his friends when One Piece returns to the streaming platform after a very successful debut season.

The first season of One Piece introduced Iñaki Godoy's Lauffey as a young man who dreams of finding the titular artifact in order to become the King of the Pirates. His quest leads him to meet Nami (Emily Rudd) and Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu). Unfortunately for the lovable leads of the adaptation, they won't be the only characters looking for a glorious conclusion to their personal journeys. The second season of One Piece will continue Lauffey's adventure by introducing new challenges that will keep him away from his goal.

'One Piece's Latest Cast Additions

Image via Netflix

As Netflix prepares to continue working on the second season of One Piece, new announcements related to casting have been made in recent weeks. David Dastmalchian has been cast as Mr. 3, a member of the Baroque Works. The Late Night With the Devil star will take a break from the big screen by joining the cast of the adaptation. Mr. 3 won't be the only member of the team introduced during the second season of One Piece. Daniel Lasker and Camrus Johnson have also been cast as Mr. 9 and Mr. 5, respectively. Lauffey will have a lot of work to do once he returns to television in the near future.

A release date for the second season of One Piece hasn't been announced by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.